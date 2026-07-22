Photo Credit: SEC Network

The 2026 SEC Football Media Days are underway in Tampa, Florida, ahead of the 2026-27 college football season. However, the conference has reportedly decreed that one of its most popular fans will not be participating in them.

According to a report from AL.com, Gary “Legend” Wilson, who hosts a Saturday morning show on Birmingham’s WJOX and regularly calls into The Paul Finebaum Show, was removed from the main floor by SEC staff and security.

Legend, a diehard Crimson Tide fan who has never been shy about airing his grievances on all things Alabama football via lengthy tirades, was not credentialed for the event. On Monday and early Tuesday morning, he conducted interviews on the second floor of the Tampa Marriott, where the media days are being held, and credentials are not required.

Hotel guests and others without credentials were permitted to access and walk through the area on Monday and Tuesday, although they didn’t conduct interviews. SEC director of communications Craig Pinkerton informed Wilson late Tuesday morning that he would have to leave, and after protesting, he was succinctly removed from the main floor, although he was permitted to remain in the hotel lobby.

“There was like 30 people out there without credentials,” Legend said of the incident. “He just came and singled me out and started yelling in my face.”

Wilson asserts that the SEC denied his application for credentials for the event.

“They got every podcaster and basement-dweller in the country at this meeting with credentials, and he wants to come after the Legend,” Wilson said. “I’m on TV. I’m on radio. I think he’s got a problem with the Legend personally, and I think this is discriminatory.”

Pinkerton declined to comment to AL.com on the incident, but Wilson was more than happy to speak on his perceived injustice.

“He came out there yelling at me and screaming at me like I was some kind of hoodlum or criminal or something,” he said. “I’m really ashamed of the way the SEC treat the fans, man. They just treat the fans like crap. I’ve seen them run other people off, even getting close up there. It just seems disgraceful how the SEC treats the fans and screams at them and stuff.”

For his part, Finebaum expressed his disappointment in the situation, while crediting his show’s frequent caller for finding a way to leave his mark.

“I was really looking forward to seeing Legend,” the analyst said. “We had already invited him to be on our show Thursday. On Thursday we tend to focus a lot on the writers. We thought we’d invite the newest member of the media, so I don’t know what’s going to happen now.

“But I give Legend credit. With all the storylines going on, Legend is now the biggest story at SEC media days.”