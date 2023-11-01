Screen grab: Get Up

When the Michigan football sign stealing scandal first came to light two weeks ago, Paul Finebaum took the stand that it was much ado about nothing.

“On the surface it is a bad look for Jim Harbaugh. But Greeny, in understanding the NCAA and its enforcement division right now, it’s hard for me to imagine that they’ll be able to make a solid case,” Finebaum said during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up on Oct. 20. “It does look bad. There have been allegations out there in the past. But it does seem like it would be a close call by the NCAA and I sense that there’s some piling on here to Jim Harbaugh… it’s a very gray area, and I think if this had been someone else, this investigation probably would not have gotten to this point.”

On Wednesday, however, the longtime college football personality reversed course.

“Two weeks ago I sat here with you and made the biggest mistake of my professional career: I gave Jim Harbaugh the benefit of the doubt,” Finebaum said during another appearance on Get Up. “Never again. I thought it was too early to come down on him. It’s not too early anymore. It’s actually getting very late for him.”

"Two weeks ago I sat here with you and made the biggest mistake of my professional career. I gave Jim Harbaugh the benefit of the doubt. Never again. … The fact that the Big Ten has not done anything yet is inexcusable." —@finebaum pic.twitter.com/IZBp4ui2y1 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 1, 2023

For the uninitiated, the NCAA is investigating Michigan for an alleged sign stealing scheme, which centers around a recruiting staffer named Connor Stalions. While Stalions was initially accused of purchasing tickets to games featuring the Wolverines’ upcoming opponents and having associates film sidelines to help decipher signs, the scandal took another twist on Tuesday with Central Michigan confirming that it is investigating whether Stalions was standing on its sideline in disguise during a game against Michigan State on Sept. 1.

While sign stealing is legal, per NCAA laws, in-person scouting has been outlawed since 1994. And as an overwhelming amount of evidence against Michigan has been made public over the course of the past two weeks, Finebaum has had enough.

“This is a disgusting story with every revelation which happens every single day of the week,” Finebaum said. “And the fact that the Big Ten has not done anything yet is inexcusable. That’s the only mechanism to stop this train. And quite frankly a lot of people think it should be stopped. It’s up to Tony Pettiti, the new Big Ten commissioner, to step in.

“They’re the only people with jurisdiction. The NCAA could be looking at this for the rest of our lives. And as far as whether Jim Harbaugh goes to the NFL, that’s really up to NFL franchises whether or not they want to get in business with this guy right now.”

As Michigan, which ranked third in the initial College Football Playoff poll on Tuesday, prepares to return to action following its bye week, it will be interesting to see how the scandal impacts the coverage of the Wolverines. While opinions outside of Ann Arbor were initially split, the consensus now seems to be that Michigan and Harbaugh — who has denied involvement and knowledge of the alleged scheme — could be in big trouble, as Finebaum’s change in opinion shows.

[Get Up]