Credit: Imagn Images

It’s been an eventful week for Paul Finebaum after he was reportedly temporarily banned from ESPN following the announcement of his possible Senate run – something ESPN denied. When he returned to the air to talk about college football, however, he got right back to his roots: hating on the Ohio State Buckeyes and their fans.

During Friday’s edition of his show on the SEC Network, a viewer by the name of Eddie called into Finebaum’s show and began ranting about Ohio State fans. Finebaum, who has never been shy about criticizing Ohio State in the past, wasted no time in jumping right in with some rather colorful adjectives to describe Buckeye fans.

“I don’t mean to jump on your call, Eddie, but let’s let me do this. Can I, if you would indulge me?” Finebaum said on his show via On3. “You said Ohio State fans are usually loud. What else? Arrogant?

“Let me jump in here, because before I did what I do now, I was a writer. I’d like to add a few words if you don’t mind: Obnoxious, disgusting, despicable — you already said whiny. I would like to add sniveling, supercilious.”

This is obviously on-brand for Paul Finebaum, who claimed before the season that Ohio State’s preseason ranking of No. 3 was too high and predicted a blowout loss to the Texas Longhorns in the season opener.

The Buckeyes are set to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday in a ranked showdown. We’ll have to see whether the Buckeyes take care of business or give Finebaum more ammo to criticize them next week.