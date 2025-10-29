Credit: Douglas Collier-USA TODAY NETWORK

Would Nick Saban actually entertain a return to Baton Rouge to become the head coach at LSU 21 years after leaving? Paul Finebaum isn’t ruling it out.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, the ESPN personality discussed the Tigers’ new job vacancy following this week’s firing of Brian Kelly. And while Finebaum seems to think it’s unlikely that the 7-time national champion will return to the coaching ranks two years after retiring from Alabama, he does believe that LSU is perhaps the only opening that could lure him away from the College GameDay set.

“Saban left in ’05 to go to the Dolphins. [Former Dolphins owner] Wayne Huizenga offered him this deal. And in many ways, he always regretted it,” Finebaum said. “While Alabama was where he made his mark — it was only six national championships — there was this gravitational pull about Baton Rouge. His family loved it. And it probably is the only place that could get a conversation with Nick Saban.

“What would it take to get Nick Saban to leave the GameDay set sitting next to [Pat] McAfee every Saturday to go to LSU? It would take more than he made at Alabama, which was about $10 or $11 million. But if they came up with a package — I think you could literally fill in the number — do I think Saban would would think about it for a minute? Yes, I do.”

Finebaum acknowledged that there would also be non-financial hurdles to clear, including the reality that one of LSU’s chief rivals is Alabama, where Saban has a statue and his name on the field. But while the 73-year-old can already credibly lay claim to being the greatest coach in college football history, Finebaum also noted that he’s a “competitor” and there are plenty of examples of legendary coaches coming out of retirement for one last run.

“I think Nick Saban, for an unbelievable amount of money where he said, ‘I I just can’t turn that down,’ could possibly possibly at least engage in a conversation,” he said.

While Saban has thus far downplayed his interest in any head coaching vacancies, he also recently joked about his need to keep rumored salary ranges away from his wife. To that end, Finebaum’s line of thinking ultimately comes down to the idea that everybody has a price, especially for a school he already has ties to.

Finebaum isn’t the first person to float the possibility of Saban returning to LSU, nor will he likely be the last. His commentary, however, carries more credence than most considering both his ties to the SEC and status as one of the legendary head coach’s current ESPN colleagues.