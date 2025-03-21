Photo Credit: The Paul Finebaum Show

Paul Finebaum has a well-deserved reputation as a serious college football analyst, generally playing everything straight.

But the SEC Network analyst invited Eli Drinkwitz on The Paul Finebaum Show Thursday, and the Missouri football coach known for his lighthearted sense of humor brought out a different side of Finebaum.

Drinkwitz (aka “Coach Drink”) asked Finebaum, who turns 70 in July, if he’s thought about retirement.

“Before you get back into it, what’s your process every year to decide whether or not you’re going to keep going?” Drinkwitz asked.

“It’s been suggested to me to retire immediately,” Finebaum joked. “But I enjoy it, I really do. As long as there are people like Coach Drink to kick around, I’ll keep going.”

“Hey, there’s 16 of us, and you’ll do a better-than-average job of kicking us when we’re down,” Drinkwitz said.

Finebaum has gotten tough with almost every coach he’s covered in the SEC at one time or another. He’s had well-publicized squabbles with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. But he’s also had similar encounters with Georgia coach Kirby Smart and others.

But Finebaum admitted to Drinkwitz that he’s not as tough these days.

“In self-analysis, I’m not as tough as I used to be,” Finebaum said. “I used to be a coach killer. I know those days are over, because I’m a cheerleader for the coaches now, you know that.

“Paul, what do you think, the SEC’s gotten a little soft,” Drinkwitz said. “Last year we didn’t have a single head coach fired, we only had one offensive coordinator change. What do you make of that?”

“Well, it’s pretty devastating for me, of course,” Finebaum joked. “No coaching changes.”

After checking his sources @CoachDrinkwitz only has one question: are we headed for the Finebaum Retirement Tour? pic.twitter.com/H0FqFwwXuB — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) March 20, 2025

“We’re a basketball conference now,” Drinkwitz said.

“I tell you what, you coaches don’t start getting back in the National Championship Game, we will be firing a few of you,” Finebaum said.