Screen grab: ‘First Take’

The biggest sports story of the day comes in the form of Jim Harbaugh’s departure from Michigan to join the Los Angeles Chargers.

But while most of the coverage has focused on how Harbaugh will fare in his return to the NFL, there’s also the matter of college football losing not only its reigning national champion head coach but also one of the sport’s biggest personalities.

In order to dissect the latter, ESPN’s First Take turned to Paul Finebaum. And when asked about the college football impact of Harbaugh leaving for the NFL, the longtime radio host didn’t mince words.

“I think it’s a positive, frankly,” Finebaum said. “I hate to interrupt the coronation of a new pope, but let’s remember a couple of things about Jim Harbaugh, my friends…”

“You’re hilarious, Paul,” host Molly Qerim interrupted. “Paul, you are unbelievable.”

Undeterred, the host of The Paul Finebaum Show continued.

“The first six years (at Michigan) weren’t exactly virtuoso. He nearly got fired, and he was this close to getting fired. The last three years were brilliant. Everyone agrees with that, and that’s why we’re celebrating him today, and we should celebrate him,” Finebaum said. “But he’s leaving behind a mess. I realize he won the national championship and that’s so easy to celebrate. But there are two separate NCAA investigations ongoing and will be adjudicated.”

Paul Finebaum on the impact for college football of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan for the NFL: "I think it's a positive, frankly." pic.twitter.com/h6A1JC4cCW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 25, 2024

Finebaum went on to share his belief that Harbaugh’s leaving could ultimately wind up being a positive for even the Wolverines, as his absence could lessen any potential punishment the program receives as a result of the ongoing investigations. He also conceded that college football is losing its biggest coaching star, especially in the wake of Nick Saban’s retirement earlier this month.

When it comes to Harbaugh, Finebaum has had plenty to say — although he’s reversed course on his stance about the former Michigan quarterback a few times. But while his points about the ongoing investigations into the Wolverines program are legitimate, it’s hard to imagine that Finebaum really believes that losing Harbaugh is a net positive for college football — at least from a content perspective.

