Credit: The Matt Barrie Show

The college football season has been dominated by big programs under-achieving and firing their coaches, leaving a bunch of tasty openings for the other top coaches in the sport. The same week that a top college football insider reported that USC’s Lincoln Riley could be in line for one of those jobs, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is now adding fuel to the fire around Riley’s potential departure.

The Trojans beat Northwestern this week to move to 7-2 and a No. 17 ranking in the AP poll. And while LSU and Penn State continue to flounder and additional jobs remain open at Auburn and Florida, Finebaum suggested Riley could covet a new program after resurrecting USC post-Caleb Williams and still coming up empty in terms of national acclaim and local fervor.

“One other name, and I’ve been critical of this guy, but he’s done a really good job this year of keeping his program together, and that’s Lincoln Riley. And I’m not just saying this to say it, but I keep hearing whispers he could be in play,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show podcast. “And if he is, it’s good for him that his name is back in the picture again. Don’t know if he would leave USC, but he still is one of those names you can introduce at a press conference, and people go, ‘Oh wow.'”

Insider Josh Pate was the first to report on Riley’s potential availability earlier this week on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast. While reporting shows that USC was among the top spenders in NIL this football season, Riley has been unable to break through in Figueroa.

“The bottom line is that they are forgotten about, and I’m sure Lincoln Riley is getting that memo,” Finebaum added.

“He’s done a pretty job this year, and where is he going to go for attention in a town that just celebrated a World Series and is focused in on the Lakers right now? He just doesn’t really matter. The thing is, when USC is at the top of the heap, they do matter in L.A. But they don’t matter right now.”

Since Riley arrived, the Trojans have two Bowl wins but no College Football Playoff appearances. A big game in Eugene on Nov. 22 could change that, but little of the national analysis would suggest USC will be favored to win.

Finebaum and Barrie explained that the program’s move to the Big Ten has also led USC to get lost, with its rivalries (even the annual game against Notre Dame) losing steam and little history or coverage compared with Michigan, Ohio State and beyond.

“I just think Lincoln is an interesting cat, where he was so used to being in the spotlight, and he took the bullets. And now he’s recovered again,” Finebaum said. “I would be telling my agent, if I was Lincoln, ‘Fine me a good job. Get me out of here.'”

Barrie agreed:

“Find me something that matters.”