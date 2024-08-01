An ESPN graphic for Paul Finebaum’s extension. (ESPN.)

There will be plenty of further opportunities to call “Pawwwwlll.” ESPN announced Thursday that they’ve signed Paul Finebaum to a multi-year extension. The extension will see him continue to host The Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network and “continue to play a prominent role in ESPN and SEC Network programming,” including with his show again travelling to SEC locations on Fridays this fall:

Here’s more from that release:

“I consider myself incredibly blessed to be a member of this talented team at ESPN and get to do what I do on a daily basis,” said Finebaum. “I’d like to thank everyone at ESPN, as well as our loyal listeners and viewers, for their continued support.

After launching The Paul Finebaum Show on ESPN Radio in 2013 and the accompanying SEC Network simulcast in 2014, the “Mouth of the South” continues to bring a mix of personalities along with his signature reporting across ESPN platforms weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. ET. Each show features insights into the landscape of college football via Finebaum’s in-depth expertise, his engaging callers and interviews with coaches, players and administrators across the nation.

“Over the years, Paul has demonstrated time and time again that he is one of the leading voices across college football,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content. “The connection he has built with his listeners, viewers, fans and the media who cover college sports is unmatched. We look forward to Paul continuing to bring his signature commentary to SEC Network and ESPN programming.”

Beyond his show, Finebaum is a panelist on Saturday SEC Network pregame show SEC Nation. He has also regularly contributed to Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, College Football Live, and other ESPN programming. And he remains closely identified with college football as a whole and the SEC in particular. That’s led to various feuds with coaches from other conferences (and some from the SEC), and talk of alleged ESPN SEC bias, and discussions of other media members trying to be their conference’s version of Finebaum.

But the original Finebaum will be sticking around ESPN’s platforms for a while to come after this deal. That will surely greatly please some and infuriate others. And that sums up the Finebaum experience.

