Paul Finebaum believes Bill Belichick is already etching his name into the college football history books, just not in the way the legendary head coach would have hoped.

Against at least a few odds, Finebaum’s ESPN career has survived long enough for him to assess Belichick’s college football coaching career. Finebaum, however, was helped by the fact that it only took five games with the University of North Carolina to judge Belichick.

Making a seemingly permitted appearance on First Take Tuesday morning, Finebaum was asked to assess how bad things are going for Belichick at UNC right now, and he didn’t hold back.

“We’re talking about Bill Belichick, who is the greatest NFL coach in history,” Finebaum said on First Take. “He’s working toward being the worst coach in college football history. That’s how bad he is. There’s nothing to be happy about, it’s an abject disaster. I feel badly for the guy.”

Finebaum reiterated the take about Belichick later during his weekly appearance with The Michael Kay Show on ESPN New York, adding, it’s “not an exaggeration to say he’s an absolute laughingstock in college football.”

And considering the way his tenure with the New England Patriots came to an end, maybe we shouldn’t be shocked by Belichick’s current struggles. Finebaum accused the legendary NFL head coach of being “washed up,” even dropping the popular “What has he done since Tom Brady left” line.

The good news for Belichick is that he’s still just five games into a season with a roster that was completely overhauled and features more than 70 new recruits. So, there should still be time to turn his college coaching career around. But if the ultimate goal for Belichick was to prove he deserves another shot in the NFL with a quick rebuild at UNC, well, that’s not happening.