Credit: The Pat McAfee Show, The Styles family

These days, you have to take an extra second to make sure the information you’re gathering from social media platforms is, in fact, accurate and true, as fake accounts, bots, and AI-generated content are flooding the algorithm with slop.

While much of it is obviously made-up, it’s all too easy for something to slip through the cracks when you’re not paying close enough attention. That appears to have happened on Monday, when The Pat McAfee Show aired an AI-altered image of Sonny and Lorenzo Styles.

Pat McAfee and his crew were discussing the Ohio State safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. and his younger brother, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, both of whom lit up the NFL Combine this weekend. After showing the brothers running their 40-yard-dashes, a photo of them with their father, former Ohio State linebacker Lorenzo Styles Sr., appeared on screen. In the image, the elder Lorenzo towered over the brothers, both of whom were over six feet tall.

The Styles family is OUTRAGEOUS Sonny and Lorenzo PUT ON A SHOW at the NFL Combine #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/wBpamkQ47X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2026

Everyone on the show marveled at just how massive Lorenzo Sr. was. And indeed, he does look like a mountain of a human being in the image. Unfortunately, that’s because the image was not real.

Of Course The Pat McAfee Show gets duped by an AI photo of Lorenzo Styles Sr: https://t.co/VvnPE4Gxt2 pic.twitter.com/PBqfNQVIbB — Buckeye HQ (@RealisticBuck) March 2, 2026

The actual image comes from a 2023 article in Ohio State Alumni Magazine and features a Lorenzo Styles Sr., who is still a big dude but much more realistically, given that he is 6’1″, the same height as Sonny but four inches shorter than Lorenzo Jr.

It’s unclear exactly where McAfee’s show got the AI version of the image, but it appears it might have come from the Adam Ferrell X account, a well-documented fake sports insider who routinely makes up false information to go viral. That account posted the AI version of the image on Saturday.

Now, McAfee followed the photo by discussing a tweet he saw over the weekend involving the Styles family, which he wasn’t sure he was allowed to share. It was unclear whether he was referring to the Adam Ferrell tweet or something else. So it’s entirely possible McAfee’s show was aware that the image is AI-generated and posted it for goofs and giggles. But even so, showcasing AI images on your show is incredibly lame, intentionally or not.