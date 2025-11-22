Screengrab via ESPN

The biggest story in the college football world at the moment is the drama circling around Lane Kiffin and his uncertain future at Ole Miss.

Even though Kiffin has had a decent amount of success and looks to be on his way to leading them into the College Football Playoff, there is plenty of speculation about just how many more games he’s going to coach in Oxford.

With openings at SEC powerhouses LSU and Florida, Lane Kiffin could be very tempted to pursue what might be considered a bigger and better opportunity. Given his history includes a controversial from Tennessee for USC after just one season, a move across the SEC wouldn’t be a complete surprise.

As the College GameDay panel discussed Kiffin’s situation, they talked about the increasing awkwardness of the situation at Ole Miss. Kiffin’s future will be revealed after next week’s rivalry game with Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. The revelation and timing of that announcement has led to an increasing suspicion that Lane Kiffin will soon be exiting Oxford for LSU or perhaps Florida.

But on GameDay, Pat McAfee sent a message to Lane Kiffin. He warned him that leaving Ole Miss may not be in his best short or long-term interests.

Lane Kiffin is the only one who knows what he’s gonna do right now.. He’s done a fantastic job at Ole Miss and if I was him I think I would stay #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/8CbHCauyIK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 22, 2025

“I would like to say if Lane Kiffin is listening, which we might get a call from him here in a matter of moments, it feels like that’s the case. You’re allowed to be happy and content, brother. You’re allowed to be at a place and have massive success. You’re allowed to build a place from scratch. You’re allowed to become a GOAT at a place. I think there’s a feeling amongst a lot of coaches, like ‘hey you got to get to this job, you got to get to this job,” McAfee said.

McAfee compared the situation of Lane Kffin to that of his former head coach Rich Rodriguez. RichRod left West Virginia at the peak of their recent history for a lucrative job at Michigan. After failing with the Wolverines, Rodriguez wandered around the college football landscape until returning to Morgantown hoping to resurrect his own career this year.

“RichRod went to Michigan. He’s back at West Virgina. if he would have never left, that guy probably has the entire university named after him,” McAfee added.

Both McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit said that they would stay at Ole Miss if it were their decision. And the truth is that Lane Kiffin already has everything he could ever want in Oxford. They have already proven they can contend with the likes of LSU and Florida and surpass them. In an era of the transfer portal and NIL, the balance of power has spread out further across the college football landscape. If we’ve learned one thing in the college football carousel, it’s that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.