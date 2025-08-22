Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Everything’s coming up Pat McAfee these days.

Already a formidable presence on ESPN, his value to the company somehow increased with the recently signed deal between the Worldwide Leader and WWE, where McAfee is a part-time announcer and sometimes performer.

Now, the former NFL punter is being enshrined in a hall of fame.

Specifically, the former West Virginia Mountaineers punter is a member of the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame’s 2025 Class. McAfee, who played for WVU between 2005 and 2008, joins Chelsea Carrier-Eades (track & field), Bill Kirelawich (football), coach Bill Stewart (football), Darrell Whitmore (baseball/football), and Petra Zublasing (rifle).

Long before he was the sleeveless host of The Pat McAfee Show and a College GameDay analyst, McAfee was a four-time bowl winner who set WVU career records for most games played (51), scoring (384), kick scoring (384) and extra points made (210), was third in punting average (43.7) and field goals made (58) and eighth in number of punts (126). He was named a CBSSports.com First Team All-American, Walter Camp Football Foundation Second Team All-American, Associated Press Third Team All-American, Ray Guy Award finalist, and Lou Groza Award semifinalist.

McAfee was selected in the 7th round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2009 and spent eight seasons with the team before retiring to join Barstool Sports as a contributor, and the rest is history.

McAfee reacted to the news on social media, though not without making it a little weird, as he tends to do.

“I am so thankful for the recognition,” wrote McAfee on X. “This is normally something I would try and f***ing hate.. I’d say that it’s bullsh*t and they feel obligated to do this but; this call made my soul feel good.”

Shed a tear when I got the news from my little brother and son of Coach Stew, Blaine Stewart… It was nice to have an opportunity to think back and reminisce about a great era of my life. I am so thankful for the recognition. This is normally something I would try and fucking… https://t.co/gycF8vhAzk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 22, 2025

Induction ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27, before the West Virginia-Utah football game. Presumably, McAfee will be there, and we’d imagine he’ll do at least one show from the West Virginia campus, as he’s done in the past.