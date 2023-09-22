Pat McAfee wears the famous Laura Quinn Fiesta Bowl jersey.

This weekend the biggest college football game on the calendar is the clash in South Bend between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Amazingly, it’s only the 8th time in the history of the two prestigious programs that they have met. In spite of being two of the midwest’s most prominent college football powerhouses, they have only met in three home-and-home series in the regular season and twice in the Fiesta Bowl.

One of those bowl matchups famously came in 2006 when #4 Ohio State beat # 6 Notre Dame 34-20. The game’s buildup wasn’t about the two teams and the historic matchup though, it was all about Laura Quinn.

At the time, Quinn was dating Buckeyes linebacker A.J. Hawk while her brother Brady was the star quarterback of the Fighting Irish. She famously wore a special-made jersey of Hawk and Quinn split down the middle.

Pat McAfee wearing the split Brady Quinn/AJ Hawk jersey that Laura Quinn wore for the 2006 Fiesta Bowl pic.twitter.com/N3UIDyzbxn — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 22, 2023

If you’re of a certain age, you may not remember just how big of a deal Quinn and the family dynamic hype was around this particular Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup. It was maybe just a step short of Katherine Webb levels of notoriety. But those who may remember it well would have been amazed when Pat McAfee, in South Bend, introduced A.J. Hawk on his Friday show by wearing the very same jersey.

The South Bend crowd certainly didn’t give a hospitable welcome to the scarlet side of that jersey. That’s not a real shock given the crowd also broke into an expletive laden chant against the Buckeyes while Marcus Freeman was interviewed on set. If McAfee is in the crowd on Saturday night, let’s hope he brings the jersey to the game again.