Photo credit: Courtesy of Skydance Sports;

If you aren’t yet sick of the Brendan Sorsby saga, you’ll soon be able to relive Texas Tech’s eventful 2026 offseason through a new Paramount+ docuseries.

Skydance Sports officially announced the series today and also revealed that the docuseries has been in production since January 2026. Sorsby checked into rehab for a sports gambling addiction on April 27 and was later ruled ineligible by the NCAA due to gambling. After Texas Tech appealed to a Texas court, a judge granted an injunction against the NCAA and ordered a two-game suspension for Sorsby. The NCAA has appealed the ruling.

“This has proven to be a landscape-altering offseason, and we’ve been lucky to have a front-row seat,” said Greg Groggel, SVP, Unscripted, Skydance Sports, in a statement. “This series will present fans and viewers with an unprecedented window into everything that is defining college football today.”

Paramount’s official announcement of the documentary does not mention Sorsby by name. Given everything that has unfolded since production began, it’s difficult not to read “landscape-altering offseason” as a reference to the quarterback’s situation.

It would be surprising if the series ignored Sorsby altogether, especially given how central his situation became to Texas Tech’s offseason. That said, the docuseries is being produced in partnership with Texas Tech, and top university officials also provided comments for the official announcement.

“This documentary will give the Red Raider Nation an inside look at everything that makes Texas Tech Athletics special, the people, the passion, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines this program every day,” said Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics at Texas Tech University. “We are incredibly proud that Paramount+ selected Texas Tech for a groundbreaking documentary with rare access.”

With that context, it will be fascinating to see to what degree the docuseries covers Sorsby. It is not clear what time period the docuseries will cover beyond the fact that production began in January. Paramount+ also announced the series will consist of just four episodes.

Notably, the release says the series will follow “the Texas Tech Red Raiders as Head Coach Joey McGuire builds a new team identity during a demanding offseason.” It is hard to imagine how Paramount+ could effectively cover the offseason if the series stops on April 26.

Paramount+ has not yet announced when the series will be available to stream.