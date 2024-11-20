Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The new-look Pac-12 conference has found a firm to advise its media rights negotiations.

Octagon, the talent agency with a prominent media rights consulting arm, will lead negotiations for the Pac-12 as it goes to market with its new inventory.

The Pac-12 has added Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State as full members, along with Gonzaga for non-football sports. Those schools will join Oregon State and Washington State who currently comprise the “Pac-2.” The conference will need to add at least one more full-time member in order to be in compliance with NCAA regulations.

Per a report by Mollie Cahillane of Sports Business Journal, Octagon is considering all types of distribution options. “There’s nothing off the table,” Octagon EVP of global media rights consulting Dan Cohen told SBJ. That includes linear cable, streaming-only packages, or over-the-air broadcasts.

The report also indicates that the Pac-12 could look towards non-traditional television windows to juice the value of its deals, similar to what the MAC and Sun Belt have done in recent years.

“We have a blank slate,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould told SBJ. “These presidents and these athletic directors are forward thinking and are willing to do things that other conferences may or may not have considered doing. Playing on non-traditional days, looking at the format of our championships, doing things that help elevate and support our national brand, and continuing to keep these programs relevant is important.”

As goes without saying, the Pac-12 will no longer be in a position to be considered among the power conferences, but it could find itself somewhere between the ACC and Big 12 and the Group of 5.

A smart set of media rights deals that provide the conference additional relevancy would go a long way towards salvaging the Pac-12’s brand reputation. Octagon, with its vast experience in consulting on media rights agreements for conferences such as the ACC, Big Ten, and Atlantic 10, could prove just the fit to elevate the Pac-12.

