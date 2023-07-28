The Pac-12 hopes to expand after the imminent losses of USC, UCLA and now, Colorado. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

College sports will soon undergo a significant reshaping, with Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, USC and UCLA going to the Big 10 and now, Colorado soon to be rejoining the Big XII. With the loss of USC, UCLA and Colorado, what’s next for the Pac-12?

Expansion — eventually.

In a statement released on Thursday night, the Pac-12 made it clear that it hopes to expand. That, however, will not happen until the expiration of the current media deal in 2024.

“The Pac-12 is comprised of world-leading universities and athletic programs who share a commitment to developing the next generation of leaders, supporting student-athletes’ academic and athletic excellence , and broad-based athletic success. We remain committed to our shared values and to continuing to invest our student-athletes. Today’s decision by the University of Colorado has done nothing to disrupt that commitment.”

The statement continued.

“We are focused on concluding our media rights deal and securing our continued success and growth. Immediately following the conclusion of our media rights deal, we will embrace expansion opportunities and bring news fans, markets, excitement and value to the Pac-12.”

The Pac-12 generally remained stable through the decades. Arizona and Arizona State joined in 1978, moving the conference from the Pac-8 to the Pac-10. It remained that way for more than 30 years, becoming the Pac-12 with the 2011 additions of Utah and Colorado.

