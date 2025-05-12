Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nobody has been more on top of the relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson than Pablo Torre.

And when it comes to the outlook for Belichick’s first season as the head coach of North Carolina, the Meadowlark Media host has now expressed some skepticism that he’ll ever even coach a game for the Tar Heels.

On Monday, Torre appeared on The Domonique Foxworth Show. And when asked if the situation in Chapel Hill has gotten contentious enough that Belichick might not make it to UNC’s season opener against TCU, the former ESPN reporter and personality didn’t rule it out.

“I think there’s a chance, an absolutely real chance that he doesn’t [make it to Week 1 with North Carolina],” Torre said. “And the reason I say that is because even before the Jordon Hudson thing became as public, even before it went from messy backstage to now, obviously messy everywhere, the date that matters the most is June 1st.”

That would be the date in which the buyout in Belichick’s contract curiously drops from $10 million to $1 million. As such, a breakup between the two sides would be more viable, especially when factoring in the recent controversy that has surrounded the 73-year-old head coach’s relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend.

“The question everybody is asking is, are things so dysfunctional behind the scenes when it comes to the power struggle, when it comes to what they are telling Bill to do: don’t have Jordon around anymore. Stop behaving in the way that you have. Basically telling him for the first time, really, that you’re an employee and not the boss of this building in the way that he may have been assuming he would be, then there is the ability for him to get out of it.

“That’s before you even consider the fact that stuff is so crazy when it comes to how his family feels, how the people around the school feel, that there’s this larger, ‘hey, so coach met this woman when she was 19 years old on an airplane and now she’s kind of running his public image as his girlfriend,'” he said. “Is this something that’s sustainable? Is that fireable? What does he have to do to get fired? These are all active questions.”

Do you think Bill Belichick makes it to Week 1 with UNC after the recent reporting about his relationship with Jordon Hudson? “I think there’s an absolutely real chance that he doesn’t.” – @PabloTorre 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/tzRhlklOeS — The Domonique Foxworth Show (@FoxworthShow) May 12, 2025

Torre’s comments come just days after an episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out that doubled as a deep dive into Belichick and Hudson’s relationship. Based on conversations with 11 sources who have dealt directly with the former Bridgewater State cheerleader, the reporting uncovered several revelations regarding Hudson, who became a household name last month after interrupting Belichick’s interview on CBS Sunday Morning to shut down a question about how the couple first met.

In addition to revealing that Hudson had previously attempted to insert herself into (another) one of the 6-time Super Bowl champion head coach’s commercials and may even be eyeing a potential reality show, Torre also broke the story she has been banned from the North Carolina football facilities in the aftermath of the CBS debacle. While UNC has denied the story (Torre stands by his reporting), Belichick’s future in Chapel Hill has clearly become a topic of conversation. And that will presumably be addressed during his conversation with Michael Strahan on this Friday’s episode of Good Morning America, which will mark his first public interview since the CBS appearance.