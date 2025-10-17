Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Jordon Hudson has received no shortage of attention over the course of the past year, her actual role within the Bill Belichick operation hasn’t always been clear.

But thanks to new footage obtained by Pablo Torre Finds Out, we now have a firsthand look at the influence that the former Bridgewater State cheerleader possessed within the show her boyfriend hosted for Underdog last season, which included making suggestions regarding the program’s content and aesthetics.

In the hot mic footage, Hudson can be seen questioning Belichick and Matt Patricia (who served as a producer and occasional co-host on the show titled Coach) about one of the “keys to the game” in an upcoming segment. Specifically, the reigning second runner up in the Miss Maine USA pageant questioned whether “keep them out of the end zone” was too obvious of a point for a segment focused on stopping the Dallas Cowboys offense.

“I feel like that’s pretty self-explanatory on defense,” Hudson said. “I don’t know if there’s an additional point… I feel like that applies to all defenses.”

“But we just said the Cowboys offense is the best offense in the league. They’ve had the most yards per game. So they’re going to get the ball down there. We know they’re going to get the ball down there,” Belichick rebutted, defending the point. “Preventing touchdowns and forcing field goals, that’s going to be a key to the game.”

EXCLUSIVE: UNC football is a hot mess. Can we interest you in Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on a hot mic? pic.twitter.com/L0Y83HpLMy — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) October 17, 2025

In an ensuing clip, Hudson can be seen complaining about the show’s production process and graphics. Pablo Torre noted in his episode that the 24-year-old didn’t have a formal role with the show and simply showed providing such input.

Graphics seemed to be a big topic on the show’s set, as Hudson is later seen offering more suggestions to producers, including that they use “Adobe Photoshop” for a specific task. Another clip shows Belichick and Hudson privately venting about the show’s set, and of course, its graphics.

“I don’t know how they have four full-time graphics people,” Hudson whispered while still mic’d up.

“And they can’t do sh*t,” Belichick replied.

Hudson later added: “I think they’re using all of the Underdog people from the other things that don’t know how to do anything else aside from what they do on all the other show, which honestly, frankly, really isn’t that good.”

“It’s not the same,” Belichick concurred.

On a previous episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, Torre had reported that a commercial shoot for Coach had been interrupted and delayed by Hudson insisting she be a part of it while wearing a yellow polka dot bikini (the commercial never aired). By this point, it seems evident that Belichick and Hudson’s experience with Underdog was hardly a positive one,.

While the footage lasts just a few minutes, it’s enough to paint a clearer picture of Hudson’s hands-on approach as Belichick’s girlfriend and the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions. And that’s especially interesting considering the disastrous nature of the 6-time Super Bowl champion head coach’s debut season at North Carolina and the speculation regarding Hudson’s role in Chapel Hill.