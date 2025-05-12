Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

The floodgates are open on the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson saga, as the sports world learns just how widespread Hudson’s influence on Belichick’s life has been over the past several years.

The latest revelation takes us back to last spring, when the Daily Mail published a video of Belichick wandering shirtless around Hudson’s porch. The video was a frequent topic on The Roast of Tom Brady last year, as Belichick’s former Patriots players cackled at their coach doing the “walk of shame.”

Now, the most ardent reporter on the Belichick-Hudson story, Pablo Torre of Meadowlark Media, is adding new context to the release of that video. According to Torre in an appearance Monday on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the Belichick family is nervous about how the video got out — and what kind of leverage the leaker might have on Belichick in the future.

“The question I had as a reporter when I saw that video … is how did the Daily Mail get that video? Huh. How does one get internal Ring cam footage from a home? How does that happen? Who had access to those videos?” Torre asked. “Let’s say it wasn’t Jordon Hudson … who was it? And what other videos might have been taken without Bill Belichick’s knowledge, at almost age 70?”

It’s not hard to read between the lines and understand that Torre’s sources suspect Hudson, or someone close to her, released the original Ring video. After all, a Ring camera’s entire purpose is security and privacy. The footage these cameras collect is, of course, not easy to get.

Given how much time Belichick was spending at Hudson’s home, and the fact that, based on the first leaked video, he was not being all that careful about how he appeared, it would not be hard for someone to use that footage against him in the future. And it could, hypothetically, be even more damning than the relatively harmless Daily Mail video and the Netflix roast.

Torre reported that Belichick’s family is worried about all of it. And Torre believes that the University of North Carolina should be, too.

“How else could (Belichick’s inner circle) ensure that there is nothing else that could be monetized or used against the highest-paid employee in the state of North Carolina? It’s just a question that, I can report now exclusively, that Bill Belichick’s family is worried about,” Torre said. “That they are looking into. And I feel like the university that says I’m a liar might want to do the same.”

We are a long way from the end of this strange story. But Torre’s comments about this video show how dire the consequences could be for the legendary coach, his family, and the university — even if at face value the story seems like tabloid fodder.