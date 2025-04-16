Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

After one year on The CW as part of the “Pac-2,” it seems like Oregon State and Washington State are returning for more.

According to Oregon-based sports writer John Canzano, the Beavers and Cougars “are in advanced discussions on a media rights deal involving their 2025 home football games.” The CW, which struck a deal with the two schools last season to air the majority of their home football games, will reportedly carry as many as nine games between the two teams.

The remainder of the two schools’ home schedules, which amounts to four games, “would air on other ‘major’ network partners,” Canzano reports citing a source. Last season, Fox bought two games, the Civil War between Oregon and Oregon State, and a Texas Tech-Washington State game.

Per Canzano, Fox is in the mix for the remaining four games, as is TNT, but there are other “big-name partners” who might also be interested.

In terms of power conference schools, Oregon State hosts California, Wake Forest, and Houston this season while Washington State hosts in-state rival Washington. In a scheduling oddity, the Beavers and Cougars also play each other twice, a home-and-home, to round out the notable portions of their schedules.

The broadcast deals struck for the 2025 season could springboard a deal for 2026 and beyond, when the Pac-12 will add a number of Mountain West schools. “The two negotiations have moved in conjunction with each other,” Canzano writes. Reports from earlier this year indicate that conference commissioner Teresa Gould is “expecting a media rights package with multiple broadcast networks” for next season.

Media rights deals for the upcoming season are expected to be finalized by the end of April.