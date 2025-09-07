Photo Credit: The CW

The life of an offensive lineman can be a frustrating one given just how many different infractions you can be called for. And perhaps in the most hilarious ways possible, Oregon State offensive lineman Ryan Berger let his frustrations out after being called for a holding call, which was captured on an official’s mic for everyone to hear.

On the opening drive of the third quarter, Berger was for a holding penalty on a four-yard rush attempt from Oregon State’s Anthony Hankerson. Berger was incredibly upset with the call. So much so that as it was being announced, he walked directly in front of the official relaying the call, dropping an F-bomb that was so loud that it was picked up on the official’s mic.

To be fair to Berger, he was only following the lead of his head coach Trent Bray, who dropped an F-bomb of his own on his special teams unit in his on-field interview at the end of the first half after one of the most disastrous punt attempts in recent memory resulted in a Fresno State touchdown.

As Ted Robinson noted after Berger’s outburst, “it seems to be the common opinion.”

Clearly, there was a lot of passion coming from Oregon State in this matchup. But there wasn’t nearly enough discipline to come away with a win on their home turf.

Berger’s holding penalty was one of just ten for the Beavers, who also turned the ball over twice on two Maalik Murphy interceptions in the game. This was enough for Fresno State to come away with a 36-27 victory despite the fact that Oregon State outgunned Fresno State by over 200 yards.