One thing you can say about Oregon State Beavers head football coach Trent Bray is that you always know where he stands.

Bray’s squad led the Fresno State Bulldogs 15-14 in the final minute of the 2nd quarter as they lined up to punt from their own territory. That’s when disaster struck, and a botched snap forced the punter to attempt a pretty pathetic kick that traveled just a few yards. It was then scooped up by a Fresno State defender who waltzed into the endzone to give the Bulldogs a surprising 20-15 lead right before halftime.

Perhaps still a bit animated over the gaffe, Bray let loose with how he felt about the situation during a halftime interview with The CW’s Nigel Burton.

“How do you tell your team in the locker room to settle everybody down and finish this thing off?” asked Burton.

“Yeah, we’re fine,” said Bray. “We’ve allowed ourselves to create their success, both in special teams, f***ing joke, and then on big plays on defense, two long runs for touchdowns that shouldn’t exist. They did nothing to harm us. We got to stop killing ourselves.”

Announcer Ted Robinson then offered the CW audience apologies on Bray’s behalf over the F-bomb, but if they’re OSU fans, they’re probably in agreement with him in this moment.

Also, it turns out that wasn’t even the last F-bomb of the day for Oregon State.