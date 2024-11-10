Oregon State radio announcer Mike Parker got animated after a big play in Saturday’s game, shaking his fists and banging on the press box windows. Photo Credit: Tyree Smith

Mike Parker is in his 20th season as the radio voice for Oregon State sports but he’s never been more invested in Beavers football.

We can make that assumption based on a video that surfaced online Saturday. The video, taken in the press box during Oregon State’s home game against San José State, shows Parker making the call as the Beavers blocked a field goal at the end of the first half.

Parker bangs the press box windows several times, shakes his fists, claps, and more. Other reporters took immediate notice. KATU Portland sports director Tyree Smith began recording Parker’s antics. One can only wonder how much action went on before Smith started recording.

Oregon State radio announcer Mike Parker is tweakin out in the booth against San Jose State 😂😂😂 #Gobeavs pic.twitter.com/qLmO6k1qJa — Tyree Smith (@TyreeSmithTV) November 9, 2024



The video has been making the rounds on X, amusing local sports media figures but also drawing their admiration.

Love the fire from Mike Parker here! Wouldn’t want to have any other radio announcer https://t.co/IdcIgYHxtP — Beaver Shark (@TheBeaver_Shark) November 10, 2024

Mike Parker going crazy in the radio booth on the blocked field goal. Pounds the window at least a dozen times as he yells the call. — Nick Daschel (@nickdaschel) November 9, 2024

Mike Parker is a treasure. We are lucky to have him as part of our Beaver fam. https://t.co/x4DNjZNiCd — Benny L (@BennyL1986) November 9, 2024

I’m so glad we got this on video. Mike is electric https://t.co/oS1AR3kzei — Isaac Streeter (@isaac_streeter) November 10, 2024

Parker, who has been named Oregon Sportscaster of the Year six times, also calls Oregon State basketball and baseball games. He’s also been a longtime local sports radio host.

[Tyree Smith]