Oregon State radio announcer Mike Parker Oregon State radio announcer Mike Parker got animated after a big play in Saturday’s game, shaking his fists and banging on the press box windows. Photo Credit: Tyree Smith
Mike Parker is in his 20th season as the radio voice for Oregon State sports but he’s never been more invested in Beavers football.

We can make that assumption based on a video that surfaced online Saturday. The video, taken in the press box during Oregon State’s home game against San José State, shows Parker making the call as the Beavers blocked a field goal at the end of the first half.

Parker bangs the press box windows several times, shakes his fists, claps, and more. Other reporters took immediate notice. KATU Portland sports director Tyree Smith began recording Parker’s antics. One can only wonder how much action went on before Smith started recording.


The video has been making the rounds on X, amusing local sports media figures but also drawing their admiration.

Parker, who has been named Oregon Sportscaster of the Year six times, also calls Oregon State basketball and baseball games. He’s also been a longtime local sports radio host.

