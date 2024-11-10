Ole Miss fan. Photo Credit: ABC Photo Credit: ABC
When there’s an upset win, fans tend to react … in a certain way.

That’s exactly what happened when No.16 Ole Miss beat No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, 28-10. By the time the game was over, you could see fans storming the field.

The camera also caught an overzealous fan flipping the bird, twice, at the camera.

They were obviously feeling confident after Ole Miss stepped up with some solid defense. But a little too confident as they began to run out on the field with 16 seconds remaining on the clock. A delay took place.

You can see that impressive defense as a pass was tipped before John Saunders Jr. intercepted the throw from Carson Beck.

That was one of the main objectives of head coach Lane Kiffin.

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen transferred to Ole Miss this offseason from Texas A&M. He’s strong and powerful with scouts praising his versatility. He’s just one piece of an impressive defense that might be one of the best the team’s program has seen in recent years.

You combine that with the late offensive struggles of Georgia, and well — you know the rest.

