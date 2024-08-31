Aug 31, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA has prohibited Oklahoma State from placing QR codes on its football helmets to promote a school NIL fund, a move that could have implications for other athletic programs attempting similar NIL efforts.

Oklahoma State announced Aug. 20 it would place 1.5-square-inch QR codes on the back of its football helmets to help raise awareness and money for the program’s general NIL fund.

But the school announced in a statement Saturday that the NCAA considered the decals “advertising and/or commercial marks.” Those are not permitted under NCAA rules. Oklahoma State said it considers the decals “institutional” in nature, and therefore permitted by NCAA bylaws.

“We disagree with the interpretation of the rule but will abide by it and work with the appropriate groups to lead on the needed change,” Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said in the school’s announcement. “Our people came up with an innovative concept to raise NIL value of our student-athletes, but ultimately, it just serves as the latest example of how college sports are evolving at a faster pace than the rule book.”

Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy had hailed the QR code as a “revolutionary step” to help promote NIL efforts.

“It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I’m thrilled about this opportunity for our players,” Gundy said Aug. 20 (via Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone).

While the NCAA ruling prohibits the helmet QR decals, Oklahoma State is still allowed to prominently display the code throughout Boone Pickens Stadium, including on the video board, signage, the Cowboys football equipment truck and even on small items such as drink coasters.

As Weiberg noted about this being the “latest example of how college sports are evolving at a faster pace than the rule book,” this will not be the last time the NCAA clashes with a university about NIL promotional efforts. Schools themselves are still dealing with the new NIL reality, for example, in dealing with possible disparities in promoting men’s NIL funds over women’s funds, which would be a violation of Title IX.

