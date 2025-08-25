Syndication: The Oklahoman

The latest bizarre twist in college athletics isn’t surprising. It’s not even completely unprecedented. However, it is blatant and concerning.

The University of Oklahoma boldly announced that access to postgame press conferences is for sale. For $692.11, you can purchase a ticket that admits two people for the Michigan game on Sept 6. According to ESPN and a post on X by Trey Wallace, National College Sports Reporter for OutKick-FOX, here’s the advertising pitch: “Get exclusive postgame media access for you and one guest and see where real-time reactions unfold. Hear OU coaches and players address reporters moments after the final whistle. Watch the story take shape through the questions, the insights, and the atmosphere that set the headlines.”

As stunning as this seems, the general concept is not entirely new. If you’ve ever attended a college sports press conference, the attendees include, of course, players, coaches, and athletic department staffers. There is the media, consisting mostly of print, internet, and television reporters or bloggers. And, you may see people dressed in school colors standing around the periphery. These are not regular fans. This group typically is big-money boosters, who have season tickets and contribute substantial amounts of money to the school.

In a sense, they have already paid for fan access to press conferences. Reporters don’t necessarily mind their presence because these powerful people can become valuable sources of information.

What is different about Oklahoma’s recent cash grab? There has never been a dollar figure put on that particular access. Furthermore, there has never been an advertisement of this nature released to the public.. You don’t have to be a millionaire. You “only” need hundreds of dollars of disposable income.

We get it. These are wild times in college athletics, and revenue streams are needed more than ever in the world of the transfer portal and NIL. Still, it boggles the mind that people would want to pay hard-earned cash to listen to Brent Venables’ pearls of wisdom. Wouldn’t even the most hardcore Sooner fan rather celebrate or commiserate with friends and family rather than sit in a press conference? Life’s too short, people.

However, never underestimate passion. Spending can be an emotional decision rather than a practical one. The same drive that causes someone to pay astronomical amounts for a Taylor Swift concert ticket applies here. Oklahoma believes there is a market for this, and the cost for the Illinois State season opener on Aug. 30 is $461.61, and it’s sold out, according to ESPN.

If this idea succeeds—and there’s every reason to believe that it will—others will follow. Colleges and universities want the money. Can’t really blame them. Amateurism left the building a long time before NIL, and there are bills to pay. However, this may come at a cost. Schools risk cheapening their brand.

Will schools start selling the right for fans to ask questions during press conferences? Will schools start selling the right to sit next to coaches and players on the dais? Will schools start selling the right for Venables to open the press conference with a fan’s marriage proposal like the ones on the JumboTron during games?

What seems ridiculous today might be standard operating procedure tomorrow. Media members attend press conferences because it’s their job. They ask questions and take notes. But now Oklahoma is offering it as part of an entertainment experience for a few more dollars.

The Sooners have proven that everything and anything in college sports these days has a price.