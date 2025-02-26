Photo Credit: University of Oklahoma

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy is headed to Oklahoma.

The University of Oklahoma announced Wednesday that Nagy has been named general manager of football for the Sooners. In that role, Nagy will “lead roster building, player evaluation, recruiting, and compensation.”

OU hires Jim Nagy as General Manager for Football to lead roster building, player evaluation, recruiting, and compensation. Welcome to Norman, @JimNagy_SB! 📝 » https://t.co/1r3wO6LAKp pic.twitter.com/fSWjevi4RU — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 26, 2025



Nagy has served in his current position with the Senior Bowl since 2018, handling player selection, evaluation and recruitment for the annual college all-star game in Mobile, Alabama. He also works as an NFL Draft analyst for ESPN.

Clearly, Nagy has a keen eye for talent, one reason the New York Jets interviewed him for their open general manager position before hiring Darren Mougey. He previously worked for many years as an NFL scout.

Now, Nagy brings those player evaluation skills to Norman, where he’ll work with head coach Brent Venables. The Sooners finished 6-7 last season, Venables’ third year at the helm.

“This is a new era in intercollegiate athletics at one of the greatest college football programs in the country,” Nagy said in a statement. “The legacy of excellence that precedes my arrival is a testament to the leadership at OU and the university’s commitment to execute at a championship level.

“I am honored to bring my experience and work ethic to this program and am confident that through collaboration and effort, we can achieve excellent results. I am truly excited to get to Norman and begin our process with Coach Venables and his great staff.”

Oklahoma’s gain leaves a void for the Senior Bowl, where Nagy has been instrumental in building the game’s reputation and visibility in recent years.

“Jim has done so much for the city of Mobile and college football players across the country chasing their NFL dreams,” Fox 10 Mobile sports anchor Emily Cochran posted on X. “We’ll sure miss you down here @JimNagy_SB but we wish you all the best! No one more deserving.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Huge news today 👀 @seniorbowl executive director Jim Nagy is headed to @OU_Football Jim has done so much for the city of Mobile and college football players across the country chasing their NFL dreams We’ll sure miss you down here @JimNagy_SB but we wish you all the best! No… https://t.co/QIlfjUZqnk — Emily Cochran (@ECochranFOX10) February 26, 2025

Now, he’ll try to help the Sooners chase championships instead of draft stock.