Photo Credit: Big Ten Network

Saturday’s college football game between Ohio State and Northwestern was played at Wrigley Field. And while playing a game at such a historic venue no doubt creates a special feeling, it can also create some unusual challenges.

One of those challenges was apparent on Saturday.

After a slow start that saw them fall behind 7-0 early in the second quarter, the Buckeyes took control of the game. Late in the second quarter, Ohio State led 14-7 and was on the move again. On a second-and-eight from the Northwestern 25, Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard went deep on a pass to receiver Carnell Tate.

“Catch. Touchdown. Carnell Tate. South Side kid scores on the North Side,” announcer Jeff Levering exclaimed.

There was only one problem. Television viewers could not see the touchdown. As the ball was in the air, the fans sitting in the corner of the end zone where Tate caught the pass, all stood up. In doing so, they completely blocked the television camera’s angle of the play.

We’re just gonna have to take the word of the announcers and fans that Ohio State scored on this play. pic.twitter.com/1tsVQFQs2K — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2024

Replays showed the catch from another angle. One of those was shared by the Big Ten Network on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

The 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘨𝘰 𝘒𝘪𝘥 lays out for the highlight-reel TD 😲 Carnell Tate extends No. 2 @OhioStateFB‘s lead over Northwestern at Wrigley Field.#B1GFootball on Big Ten Network 📺 pic.twitter.com/kNgVa6LGZL — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 16, 2024

For reference, when Wrigley Field hosted a game between Illinois and Northwestern in 2010, offenses always went toward the other end zone, due to the outfield wall being too close. Thanks to subsequent renovations, teams can now move toward both end zones during football games at the Friendly Confines. Still, as we saw on Saturday, some issues linger. And while Wrigley Field was once the home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, we can say that it definitely works better as a baseball stadium.

[Photo Credit: Big Ten Network]