While UCLA isn’t the sexiest opponent left on Ohio State’s schedule, fans in Columbus will have plenty to look forward to when the Buckeyes host the Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 15.

As announced by the Big Ten on Monday, the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, making it the rare November night game to be hosted at Ohio Stadium.

The subject of the Buckeyes’ start times has come under the microscope in recent years, as many Ohio State fans — and some within the program — have complained about the frequency with which Fox has showcased the reigning national champions in its Big Noon 12 p.m. timeslot. To this point in the season, Ohio State has hosted just one night game at Ohio Stadium — its Sept. 13 victory over Ohio University, which streamed on Peacock.

But while many Buckeyes fans have grown dissatisfied with the team’s lack of home night games, others have argued that OSU has limited its TV partners’ options. Last year, the New York Post reported that Ohio State and Michigan both have clauses in their TV contracts that allow them to veto any home night game after November, with former OSU athletic director Gene Smith repeatedly speaking out against the school hosting late-season night games.

Clearly, Smith’s successor, Ross Bjork, shares a different viewpoint. And with the Buckeyes having yet to host a home night game since the third week of the season, it would make sense for the program to waive its reported no-night-games-in-November clause when given the opportunity to do so. It also surely didn’t hurt that Ohio State’s home playoff game against Tennessee last November was so well received by the fanbase despite falling on an especially chilly night (the win helped too).

While pre-November night games were previously a staple of Ohio State’s schedule, that hasn’t been the case ever since Fox launched its Big Noon franchise in 2019, as such, the Buckeyes now have to take them when they can, even if it’s against a non-marquee opponent on what could very well be another cold night in Columbus.