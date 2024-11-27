Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Jim Lachey has called every Ohio State football game as the team’s radio analyst since 1997. The former offensive lineman was an All-American at Ohio State before becoming a first round draft pick in the NFL and a member of the famed “Hogs” in Washington as an All-Pro and Super Bowl champion with the then Redskins.

But this week Lachey will see his incredible 357 consecutive games streak in the Ohio State broadcast booth come to an end. And unfortunately, it just so happens to come with the “world famous” Buckeyes ranked #2 in the country and hosting The Game against Michigan, where they look to halt their three game losing streak against the Wolverines.

But Lachey has a very good reason to miss The Game this year. He will be at Iowa for his son Luke and his final home game with the Hawkeyes as they play Nebraska in Iowa City. The Iowa game taking place on Friday night logistically made it impractical for Lachey to get back to Columbus in time for the Ohio State-Michigan game. But he knows he is making the right decision to be with his family on such an important weekend for them.

Via Eleven Warriors:

“Obviously my heart pulls me both directions, but for the good of my family, I gotta go see Luke and be a parent for this weekend and get a chance to walk out there with my wife Ann and it’ll be Luke’s final (home game at Iowa) Friday night,” Lachey said during Ohio State’s postgame show on Saturday. “I wish it was a noon start (on Friday), but it’s not, it’s a night game against Nebraska. But I’m excited … It’s gonna be special. The whole family’s gonna be there. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Former Ohio State linebacker and current Columbus morning radio host Bobby Carpenter will fill in for Jim Lachey alongside Paul Keels in the Buckeyes radio booth for the Michigan game on Saturday. And hopefully for Lachey, if Ohio State defeats Michigan he will get to call a rematch with Oregon in the Big Ten Championship next week in Indianapolis.

