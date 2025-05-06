Screengrab via X

Despite facing serious allegations in an ongoing lawsuit from their former employer, Ohio State football reporters Austin Ward and Jeremy Birmingham are moving forward with a new media venture backed by 97.1 The Fan, 10TV, and 10TV+ in Columbus.

The two were recently terminated by THE Media, which produced THE Podcast, a popular Buckeyes-focused podcast they co-hosted. While both were affiliated with the Rivals Network during their time on THE Podcast, Ward remains with Rivals, while Birmingham has since joined Buckeye Huddle to continue his recruiting coverage.

An amended complaint filed last month accuses Ward and Birmingham of skimming money from sponsorship and ad deals — funds that were exclusively intended to compensate Ohio State athletes for NIL-based appearances on THE Podcast. The suit alleges the two even admitted in writing to pocketing a portion of those payments, with Birmingham specifically stating that after paying players, the leftover revenue was split between him, Ward, and an unnamed third party.

THE Media is now suing for civil theft, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment. Additional claims against Birmingham include computer trespass, invasion of privacy, and a defamation claim against Ward related to his public comments following the fallout. The company also alleges that Ward sent out a rogue invoice to an unauthorized sponsor just 32 minutes after being terminated and that Birmingham unlawfully accessed company email after his own dismissal. Both have denied the accusations and have been largely mum on specifics, instead opting to work through the legal process.

None of these developments were addressed in Tuesday’s press release announcing the duo’s new content deal with 97.1 The Fan and 10TV, the local Columbus CBS affiliate.

Under the agreement, their revamped “Austin & Birm” show will be distributed on the 10TV+ streaming app and the YouTube channels of both 10TV and 97.1 The Fan. Former Ohio State star Bobby Carpenter is also seeing his local morning show go a similar digital route in the midst of larger changes at the station.

The Austin & Birm Daily Podcast will debut in video-on-demand format starting Wednesday, May 7 and can be accessed for free on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and other major streaming services.

“This partnership is exciting for me on so many levels,” Ward said in a press release. “I’m incredibly proud of the work Birm and I have done covering Ohio State as a team, and I’ve loved getting to work with the talented people at 97.1 The Fan and 10TV over the last couple of years. This feels like the perfect opportunity to grow our shows while continuing to tell the stories of the Buckeyes for the most passionate fans in the country.”

Austin Ward has covered the program since 2012, including a stretch with ESPN. Jeremy Birmingham is well known among Ohio State fans for his recruiting coverage and podcast work. Both have been regular contributors to 97.1 The Fan as guests across their daily lineup of local sports talk radio.

“I’ve long admired the way The Fan and 10TV have covered the Buckeyes, and it’s an honor to be part of that team,” Birmingham added in the announcement. “Austin and I are passionate about telling the stories that matter to Ohio State fans, and this partnership gives us an incredible platform to keep doing what we love for the most dedicated fans in college sports.”

While Ward and Birmingham press forward with their new media venture covering the Ohio State Buckeyes, the legal storm surrounding their last video home remains up in the air.