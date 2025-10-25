All Times Eastern
noon
Mississippi at Oklahoma — ABC
Virginia at North Carolina — ACC Network
Rutgers at Purdue — Big Ten Network
Ohio at Eastern Michigan — CBS Sports Network
Syracuse at Georgia Tech — ESPN
South Florida at Memphis — ESPN2
Appalachian State at Old Dominion — ESPNU
Northwestern at Nebraska — FS1
New Haven at Long Island University — Ryz Sports Network
SMU at Wake Forest — The CW
Kansas State at Kansas — TNT/truTV/HBO Max
Duquesne at Wagner — YES/SportsNet Pittsburgh/ESPN+
Presbyterian at Dayton — YouTube
Bowling Green at Kent State — ESPN+
Drake at Marist — ESPN+
Georgetown at Bucknell — ESPN+
Harvard at Princeton — ESPN+
Penn at Yale — ESPN+
12:15 p.m.
UCLA at Indiana — Fox
12:45 p.m.
Auburn at Arkansas — SEC Network
1 p.m.
Lehigh at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+
Elon at Maine — WFVX/FloSports
Campbell at North Carolina A&T — WMYV/FloSports
Akron at Buffalo — ESPN+
Brown at Cornell — ESPN+
Colgate at Holy Cross — ESPN+
Delaware State at North Carolina Central — ESPN+
Morehead State at Valparaiso — ESPN+
San Diego at Davidson =- ESPN+
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+
St. Thomas at Stetson — ESPN+
Bryant at URI — FloSports
William & Mary at New Hampshire — FloSports
2 p.m.
Illinois State at South Dakota — Midco Sports/ESPN+
Monmouth at Hampton — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports
Central Arkansas at West Georgia — ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Charleston Southern — ESPN+
Murray State at Youngstown State – ESPN+
South Carolina State at Norfolk State — ESPN+
The Citadel at Furman — ESPN+
2:30 p.m.
Western Illinois at Tennessee State — ESPN+
3 p.m.
Utah State at New Mexico — Altitude 2/Mountain West Network
Cal-Davis at Northern Colorado — ESPN+
Eastern Washington at Weber State — ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood — ESPN+
Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois — ESPN+
Southeastern Louisiana at Houston Christian — ESPN+
Tarleton at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+
UConn at Rice — ESPN+
Virginia Military Institute at Mercer — ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman — SWAC TV
Lincoln (CA) at Prairie View A&M — SWAC TV
Mississippi Valley State at Alcorn State — SWAC TV
3:30 p.m.
Magic City Classic
HBCU, Legion Field, Birmingham, AL
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State — ESPN+
Alabama at South Carolina — ABC
North Carolina State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network
Illinois at Washington — Big Ten Network
Minnesota at Iowa — CBS
Florida Atlantic at Navy — CBS Sports Network
Missouri at Vanderbilt — ESPN
BYU at Iowa State — Fox
San Diego State at Fresno State — FS1
Albany at Villanova — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports
Toledo at Washington State — The CW
Ball State at Northern Illinois — ESPN+
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+
Morgan State at Howard — ESPN+
Temple at Tulsa — ESPN+
Tennessee-Chattanooga at Samford — ESPN+
UMass at Central Michigan — ESPN+
Western Michigan at Miami (OH) — ESPN+
Wofford at East Tennessee State — ESPN+
4 p.m.
Baylor at Cincinnati — ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech — ESPNU
Indiana State at North Dakota State — Midco Sports Two/ESPN+
Portland State at Idaho — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+
McNeese at Nicholls — ESPN+
North Alabama at Austin Peay — ESPN+
Florida A&M at Southern — SWAC TV
4:15 p.m.
Texas at Mississippi State — SEC Network
5 p.m.
Lamar at Northwestern State — ESPN+
6 p.m.
Las Vegas HBCU Classic
HBCU, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV
Jackson State vs. Grambling State — HBCU Go
Northern Arizona at Idaho State — ESPN+
TCU at West Virginia — ESPN+
7 p.m.
Stanford at Miami (FL) — ESPN
Wisconsin at Oregon — FS1
Georgia Southern at Arkansas State — ESPN+
Louisiana at Troy — ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M — ESPN+
7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU — ABC
Boston College at Louisville — ACC Network
Colorado State at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network
Michigan at Michigan State — NBC/Peacock
7:45 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network
8 p.m.
Houston at Arizona State — ESPN2
North Dakota State at South Dakota State — ESPNU
Montana State at Cal Poly — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports/ESPN+
Incarnate Word at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+
Southern Utah at Utah Tech — ESPN+
10:15 p.m.
Colorado at Utah — ESPN
Pregame and Studio Shows
BYU Football With Kalani Sitake — BYUtv, 9 a.m.
College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.
College GameDay live from the Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN — Fox, 10 a.m.
ACC Huddle live from University of Louisville, Louisville, KY — ACC Network, 10 a.m.
BTN Tailgate live from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Nation live from the University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
Big 12 Uncovered: Kansas State Wildcats-Sunflower Showdown — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 10:30 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN — FS1, 11 a.m.
Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 11 a.m.
B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon
SEC Now — SEC Network, noon
Mississippi vs. Oklahoma College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon
BYU Sports Nation Game Day: BYU vs. Iowa State — BYUtv, 1:30 p.m.
College Football Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.
College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Alabama vs. South Carolina College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 3:30 p.m.
Big 12 College Football Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 3:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. LSU College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.
College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.
College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Big Ten Football Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.
Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.
ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
