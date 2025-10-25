Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

noon

Mississippi at Oklahoma — ABC

Virginia at North Carolina — ACC Network

Rutgers at Purdue — Big Ten Network

Ohio at Eastern Michigan — CBS Sports Network

Syracuse at Georgia Tech — ESPN

South Florida at Memphis — ESPN2

Appalachian State at Old Dominion — ESPNU

Northwestern at Nebraska — FS1

New Haven at Long Island University — Ryz Sports Network

SMU at Wake Forest — The CW

Kansas State at Kansas — TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Duquesne at Wagner — YES/SportsNet Pittsburgh/ESPN+

Presbyterian at Dayton — YouTube

Bowling Green at Kent State — ESPN+

Drake at Marist — ESPN+

Georgetown at Bucknell — ESPN+

Harvard at Princeton — ESPN+

Penn at Yale — ESPN+

12:15 p.m.

UCLA at Indiana — Fox

12:45 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas — SEC Network

1 p.m.

Lehigh at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+

Elon at Maine — WFVX/FloSports

Campbell at North Carolina A&T — WMYV/FloSports

Akron at Buffalo — ESPN+

Brown at Cornell — ESPN+

Colgate at Holy Cross — ESPN+

Delaware State at North Carolina Central — ESPN+

Morehead State at Valparaiso — ESPN+

San Diego at Davidson =- ESPN+

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+

St. Thomas at Stetson — ESPN+

Bryant at URI — FloSports

William & Mary at New Hampshire — FloSports

2 p.m.

Illinois State at South Dakota — Midco Sports/ESPN+

Monmouth at Hampton — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports

Central Arkansas at West Georgia — ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Charleston Southern — ESPN+

Murray State at Youngstown State – ESPN+

South Carolina State at Norfolk State — ESPN+

The Citadel at Furman — ESPN+

2:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Tennessee State — ESPN+

3 p.m.

Utah State at New Mexico — Altitude 2/Mountain West Network

Cal-Davis at Northern Colorado — ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Weber State — ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood — ESPN+

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois — ESPN+

Southeastern Louisiana at Houston Christian — ESPN+

Tarleton at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+

UConn at Rice — ESPN+

Virginia Military Institute at Mercer — ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman — SWAC TV

Lincoln (CA) at Prairie View A&M — SWAC TV

Mississippi Valley State at Alcorn State — SWAC TV

3:30 p.m.

Magic City Classic

HBCU, Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State — ESPN+

Alabama at South Carolina — ABC

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network

Illinois at Washington — Big Ten Network

Minnesota at Iowa — CBS

Florida Atlantic at Navy — CBS Sports Network

Missouri at Vanderbilt — ESPN

BYU at Iowa State — Fox

San Diego State at Fresno State — FS1

Albany at Villanova — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports

Toledo at Washington State — The CW

Ball State at Northern Illinois — ESPN+

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+

Morgan State at Howard — ESPN+

Temple at Tulsa — ESPN+

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Samford — ESPN+

UMass at Central Michigan — ESPN+

Western Michigan at Miami (OH) — ESPN+

Wofford at East Tennessee State — ESPN+

4 p.m.

Baylor at Cincinnati — ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech — ESPNU

Indiana State at North Dakota State — Midco Sports Two/ESPN+

Portland State at Idaho — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+

McNeese at Nicholls — ESPN+

North Alabama at Austin Peay — ESPN+

Florida A&M at Southern — SWAC TV

4:15 p.m.

Texas at Mississippi State — SEC Network

5 p.m.

Lamar at Northwestern State — ESPN+

6 p.m.

Las Vegas HBCU Classic

HBCU, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Jackson State vs. Grambling State — HBCU Go

Northern Arizona at Idaho State — ESPN+

TCU at West Virginia — ESPN+

7 p.m.

Stanford at Miami (FL) — ESPN

Wisconsin at Oregon — FS1

Georgia Southern at Arkansas State — ESPN+

Louisiana at Troy — ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M — ESPN+

7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — ABC

Boston College at Louisville — ACC Network

Colorado State at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network

Michigan at Michigan State — NBC/Peacock

7:45 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network

8 p.m.

Houston at Arizona State — ESPN2

North Dakota State at South Dakota State — ESPNU

Montana State at Cal Poly — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports/ESPN+

Incarnate Word at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+

Southern Utah at Utah Tech — ESPN+

10:15 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — ESPN

Pregame and Studio Shows

BYU Football With Kalani Sitake — BYUtv, 9 a.m.

College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

College GameDay live from the Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN — Fox, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from University of Louisville, Louisville, KY — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Big 12 Uncovered: Kansas State Wildcats-Sunflower Showdown — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 10:30 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN — FS1, 11 a.m.

Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 11 a.m.

B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SEC Now — SEC Network, noon

Mississippi vs. Oklahoma College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

BYU Sports Nation Game Day: BYU vs. Iowa State — BYUtv, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Alabama vs. South Carolina College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Big 12 College Football Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. LSU College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.

College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Football Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)