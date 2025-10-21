Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It’s not just viewers who are missing out as a result of the Hulu docuseries focused on Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels being shelved.

Two weeks after it was first reported that the docuseries focused on Belichick’s debut season in Chapel Hill was no longer happening, Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL obtained the contract between the university and the project’s production company, EverWonder Studio. According to the agreement, North Carolina was set to be paid $250,000 for the use of its athletic facilities and other premises, as well as up to an additional $15,000 for labor costs.

The project, however, was contingent upon Belichick’s participation, which he had the right to terminate according to the deal. In a statement, a university spokesperson confirmed that the project had been “paused,” but maintained it could resume at a later date.

“Before the start of the 2025 NCAA football season, UNC and EverWonder Studio, LLC entered into an agreement allowing EverWonder access to film and produce a documentary about the UNC Football program with the intent it would be a multi-episode series streaming on Hulu,” the university spokesperson told WRAL. “UNC and EverWonder have paused production but remain in contact with the possibility of continuing in the future.”

In addition to its deal with EverWonder, the university signed a separate agreement with TCE Management, the company owned by Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. According to a university spokesperson, that contract — which didn’t include a fee — “was created to extend [name, image and likeness] content from the production with EverWonder to the production company representing Bill Belichick.”

Filming for the docuseries was expected to take place from Aug. 11 to Oct. 31. WRAL’s reporting indicates that EverWonder is obligated to pay a pro-rated fee for its use of the university’s facilities.

The saga surrounding the docuseries focused on the Tar Heels dates back to last spring, when Belichick’s program had initially agreed to be featured on the offseason version of HBO’s Hard Knocks. After the deal fell apart, North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi explained that the program was still interested in participating in such a project, so long as it happened on the Tar Heels’ terms.

That opportunity appeared to come byway of the EverWonder docuseries, which Belichick officially announced as a Hulu offering in August. But after the Tar Heels stumbled to a 2-3 (now 2-4) start to the 2025 campaign, reports emerged that the project was off, although Pablo Torre recently found out that EverWonder cameras are still actively filming footage in Chapel Hill, indicating that this story is far from over.