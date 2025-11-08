Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas runs the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

All Times Eastern

noon

BYU at Texas Tech — ABC

SMU at Boston College — ACC Network

Temple at Army — CBS Sports Network

Georgia at Mississippi State — ESPN

James Madison at Marshall — ESPN2

Southern Mississippi at Arkansas State — ESPNU

Yale at Brown — NESN/ESPN+

Furman at Tennessee-Chattanooga — Nexstar/ESPN+

Duquesne at Long Island University — Ryz Sports Network

Wagner at Robert Morris — SportsNet Pittsburgh

Colorado at West Virginia — TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Stonehill at Central Connecticut — YES/NESNplus/ESPN+

Holy Cross at Lehigh — ESPN+

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Sacred Heart — ESPN+

New Hampshire at Monmouth — FloSports

North Carolina A&T at Stony Brook — FloSports

12:15 p.m.

Indiana at Penn State — Fox

12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Lafayette — ESPN+

1 p.m.

Ohio State at Purdue — Big Ten Network

Villanova at Towson — Monumental Sports Network/FlloSports

Maine at Hampton — Monumental Sports Network 2/FloSports

Cornell at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+

Bucknell at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+

Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+

Butler at Morehead State — ESPN+

Illinois State at Indiana State — ESPN+

Missouri State at Liberty — ESPN+

Princeton at Dartmouth — ESPN+

Richmond at Georgetown — ESPN+

San Diego at Valparaiso — ESPN+

St. Thomas at Drake — ESPN+

Stetson at Marist — ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+

Bryant at Albany — FloSports

The Citadel at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus

1:30 p.m.

Wofford at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+

2 p.m.

North Dakota State at North Dakota — Midco Sports/WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+

William & Mary at Campbell — WITN 7.2

URI at Elon — WMVY/FloSports

Howard at South Carolina State — ESPN+

Incarnate Word at Northwestern State — ESPN+

Lindenwood at Western Illinois — ESPN+

Murray State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+

Norfolk State at North Carolina Central — ESPN+

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State — ESPN+

Tennessee State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+

UAB at Rice — ESPN+

2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers — FS1

Mercer at Western Carolina — ESPN+

3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff — HBCU Go

Eastern Washington at Montana — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports Montana /SWX Local Sports/ESPN+

Weber State at Montana State — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports Montana/ESPN+

Charlotte at East Carolina — ESPN+

Florida International at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+

Jacksonville State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at Delaware — ESPN+

Southern Utah at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Houston Christian — ESPN+

Tulsa at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian — ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State — SWAC TV

Jackson State at Mississippi State — SWAC TV

Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M — SWAC TV

Texas Southern at Alabama State — SWAC TV

3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri — ABC

Oregon at Iowa — CBS

Duke at UConn — CBS Sports Network

Syracuse at Miami (FL) — ESPN

Kansas at Arizona — ESPN2

Iowa State at TCU — Fox

East Tennessee State at Samford — ESPN+

4 p.m.

South Dakota State at South Dakota — ESPNU

Auburn at Vanderbilt — SEC Network

Central Arkansas at Austin Peay — ESPN+

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+

Kennesaw State at New Mexico State — ESPN+

Northwestern State at Nicholls — ESPN+

Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar — ESPN+

Southern at Alcorn State — ESPN+

West Georgia at North Alabama — ESPN+

4:30 p.m.

Washington at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network

Stanford at North Carolina — The CW

5 p.m.

McNeese at East Texas A&M — ESPN+

Presbyterian at Davidson — ESPN+

Sacramento State at Portland State — ESPN+

Texas State at Louisiana — ESPN+

6 p.m.

Air Force at San José State — FS1

Cal Poly at Idaho State — ESPN+

Nicholls at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+

Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona — ESPN+

7 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson — ACC Network

Wake Forest at Virginia — ESPN

Cal at Louisville — ESPN2

Cal-Davis at Idaho — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+

7:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama — ABC

Navy at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock

Nevada at Utah State — CBS Sports Network

Florida at Kentucky — SEC Network

9 p.m.

Nebraska at UCLA — Fox

9:30 p.m.



UNLV at Colorado State — FS1

10 p.m.

Sam Houston at Oregon State — The CW

11 p.m.

San Diego State at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/Spectrum SportsNet/Spectrum SportsNet LA

Pregame and Studio Shows

College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

College GameDay live from Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA — Fox, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA– ACC Network, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation Game Day: BYU vs. Texas Tech — BYUtv, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA — Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — FS1, 11 a.m.

Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 11:30 a.m.

Big 12 Uncovered: Colorado Buffaloes-Rocky Path to the Appalachians — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, noon

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Vanderbilt vs. Texas College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

College Football Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 2 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Big 12 College Football Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 3:30 p.m.

CW Football Saturday Countdown — The CW, 4 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.

College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame Football: College Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Studio — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)