All Times Eastern
noon
BYU at Texas Tech — ABC
SMU at Boston College — ACC Network
Temple at Army — CBS Sports Network
Georgia at Mississippi State — ESPN
James Madison at Marshall — ESPN2
Southern Mississippi at Arkansas State — ESPNU
Yale at Brown — NESN/ESPN+
Furman at Tennessee-Chattanooga — Nexstar/ESPN+
Duquesne at Long Island University — Ryz Sports Network
Wagner at Robert Morris — SportsNet Pittsburgh
Colorado at West Virginia — TNT/truTV/HBO Max
Stonehill at Central Connecticut — YES/NESNplus/ESPN+
Holy Cross at Lehigh — ESPN+
Virginia University of Lynchburg at Sacred Heart — ESPN+
New Hampshire at Monmouth — FloSports
North Carolina A&T at Stony Brook — FloSports
12:15 p.m.
Indiana at Penn State — Fox
12:30 p.m.
Colgate at Lafayette — ESPN+
1 p.m.
Ohio State at Purdue — Big Ten Network
Villanova at Towson — Monumental Sports Network/FlloSports
Maine at Hampton — Monumental Sports Network 2/FloSports
Cornell at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+
Bucknell at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+
Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+
Butler at Morehead State — ESPN+
Illinois State at Indiana State — ESPN+
Missouri State at Liberty — ESPN+
Princeton at Dartmouth — ESPN+
Richmond at Georgetown — ESPN+
San Diego at Valparaiso — ESPN+
St. Thomas at Drake — ESPN+
Stetson at Marist — ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+
Bryant at Albany — FloSports
The Citadel at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus
1:30 p.m.
Wofford at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+
2 p.m.
North Dakota State at North Dakota — Midco Sports/WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+
William & Mary at Campbell — WITN 7.2
URI at Elon — WMVY/FloSports
Howard at South Carolina State — ESPN+
Incarnate Word at Northwestern State — ESPN+
Lindenwood at Western Illinois — ESPN+
Murray State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+
Norfolk State at North Carolina Central — ESPN+
Southern Illinois at Youngstown State — ESPN+
Tennessee State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+
UAB at Rice — ESPN+
2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers — FS1
Mercer at Western Carolina — ESPN+
3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff — HBCU Go
Eastern Washington at Montana — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports Montana /SWX Local Sports/ESPN+
Weber State at Montana State — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports Montana/ESPN+
Charlotte at East Carolina — ESPN+
Florida International at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+
Jacksonville State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at Delaware — ESPN+
Southern Utah at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at Houston Christian — ESPN+
Tulsa at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+
Utah Tech at Abilene Christian — ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State — SWAC TV
Jackson State at Mississippi State — SWAC TV
Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M — SWAC TV
Texas Southern at Alabama State — SWAC TV
3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri — ABC
Oregon at Iowa — CBS
Duke at UConn — CBS Sports Network
Syracuse at Miami (FL) — ESPN
Kansas at Arizona — ESPN2
Iowa State at TCU — Fox
East Tennessee State at Samford — ESPN+
4 p.m.
South Dakota State at South Dakota — ESPNU
Auburn at Vanderbilt — SEC Network
Central Arkansas at Austin Peay — ESPN+
Georgia State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+
Kennesaw State at New Mexico State — ESPN+
Northwestern State at Nicholls — ESPN+
Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar — ESPN+
Southern at Alcorn State — ESPN+
West Georgia at North Alabama — ESPN+
4:30 p.m.
Washington at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network
Stanford at North Carolina — The CW
5 p.m.
McNeese at East Texas A&M — ESPN+
Presbyterian at Davidson — ESPN+
Sacramento State at Portland State — ESPN+
Texas State at Louisiana — ESPN+
6 p.m.
Air Force at San José State — FS1
Cal Poly at Idaho State — ESPN+
Nicholls at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona — ESPN+
7 p.m.
Florida State at Clemson — ACC Network
Wake Forest at Virginia — ESPN
Cal at Louisville — ESPN2
Cal-Davis at Idaho — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+
7:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama — ABC
Navy at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock
Nevada at Utah State — CBS Sports Network
Florida at Kentucky — SEC Network
9 p.m.
Nebraska at UCLA — Fox
9:30 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado State — FS1
10 p.m.
Sam Houston at Oregon State — The CW
11 p.m.
San Diego State at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/Spectrum SportsNet/Spectrum SportsNet LA
Pregame and Studio Shows
College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.
College GameDay live from Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA — Fox, 10 a.m.
ACC Huddle live from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA– ACC Network, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation Game Day: BYU vs. Texas Tech — BYUtv, 10 a.m.
SEC Nation live from Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
BTN Tailgate live from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA — Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — FS1, 11 a.m.
Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 11:30 a.m.
Big 12 Uncovered: Colorado Buffaloes-Rocky Path to the Appalachians — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, noon
College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon
Vanderbilt vs. Texas College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon
B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.
College Football Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.
FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 2 p.m.
College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Georgia vs. Florida College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Big 12 College Football Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 3:30 p.m.
CW Football Saturday Countdown — The CW, 4 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Tennessee College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.
College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.
College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame Football: College Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
College Football Studio — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.
College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
College Football Final — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
