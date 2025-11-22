All Times Eastern
noon
Missouri at Oklahoma — ABC
Delaware at Wake Forest — ACC Network
Northwestern vs. Minnesota (at Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL) — Big Ten Network/Fox One
Tulsa at Army — CBS Sports Network
Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech — ESPN
Louisville at SMU — ESPN2
Harvard at Yale — ESPNU
Kansas at Iowa State — FS1
Dartmouth at Brown — NESN/ESPN+
Fordham at Merrimack — NESNplus/ESPN+
Western Carolina at Virginia Military Institute — Nexstar/ESPN+
North Carolina Central at Morgan State — ESPN+
Albany at Monmouth — FloSports
Bryant at Stony Brook — FloSports
Samford at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus
12:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio State — Fox/Fox One
12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Lafayette — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+
12:45 p.m.
Charlotte at Georgia — SEC Network
1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+
Richmond at William & Mary — MASN/FloSports
Princeton at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State — the grio
Baylor at Arizona — TNT/HBO Max
Hampton at URI — WLNE 6.5/FloSports
Bucknell at Colgate — ESPN+
Columbia at Cornell — ESPN+
Dayton at Davidson — ESPN+
Marist at Presbyterian — ESPN+
Morehead State at Drake — ESPN+
Murray State at Indiana State — ESPN+
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern — ESPN+
San Diego at Stetson — ESPN+
South Carolina State at Delaware State — ESPN+
Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+
The Citadel at East Tennessee State — ESPN+
Washington State at James Madison — ESPN+
Campbell at Towson — FloSports
Maine at New Hampshire — FloSports
Sacred Heart at Villanova — FloSports
Valparaiso at Butler — FloSposrts
1:30 p.m.
Tennessee-Chattanooga at Wofford — ESPN+
Western Illinois at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+
2 p.m.
Nevada at Wyoming — Altitude/Mountain West Network
South Dakota State at North Dakota — Midco Sports/ESPN+
Montana State at Montana — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports/ESPN+
Duquesne at Robert Morris — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Ryz Sports Network
Southern Utah at North Alabama — WAFF/ESPN+
North Carolina A&T at Elon — WMYV/FloSports
Ball State at Toledo — ESPN+
Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+
Missouri State at Kennesaw State — ESPN+
Portland State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+
Tennessee State at Charleston Southern — ESPN+
Youngstown State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+
2:30 p.m.
Marshall at Appalachian State — ESPN+
3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern — HBCU Go
Incarnate Word at Houston Christian — ESPN+
Liberty at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+
New Mexico State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+
Northern Arizona at Weber State — ESPN+
Sam Houston at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+
South Florida at UAB — ESPN+
UConn at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M — SWAC TV
3:30 p.m.
Florida Classic
HBCU, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman — ESPN+
Arkansas at Texas — ABC
Duke at North Carolina — ACC Network
USC at Oregon — CBS
Jacksonville State at Florida International — CBS Sports Network
Kentucky at Vanderbilt — ESPN
Michigan State at Iowa — FS1/Fox One
Syracuse at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock
St. Thomas at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+
Alcorn State at Jackson State — ESPN+
East Carolina at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+
Howard vs. Norfolk State (at Audi Field, Washington, D.C.) — ESPN+
Southern Mississippi at South Alabama — ESPN+
3:45 p.m.
Tulane at Temple — ESPNU
4 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland — Big Ten Network/Fox One
Kansas State at Utah — ESPN2
TCU at Houston — Fox/Fox One
Sacramento State at Cal-Davis — KQCA/ESPN+
Holy Cross vs. Georgetown (at Fenway Park, Boston, MA) — NESN/ESPN+
Idaho State at Idaho — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Utah Tech — ESPN+
Georgia State at Troy — ESPN+
McNeese at Lamar — ESPN+
Oklahoma State at Central Florida — ESPN+
4:15 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina — SEC Network
4:30 p.m.
Furman at Clemson — The CW
5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas — ESPN+
Austin Peay at Tarleton — ESPN+
Eastern Washington at Cal Poly — ESPN+
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State — ESPN+
6 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+
7 p.m.
New Mexico at Air Force — CBS Sports Network
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ESPN
Colorado State at Boise State — Fox/Fox One
Nebraska at Penn State — NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida — ABC
Cal at Stanford — ACC Network
Illinois at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network/Fox One
North Texas at Rice — ESPNU
7:45 p.m.
Western Kentucky at LSU — SEC Network
8 p.m.
Arizona State at Colorado — ESPN2
BYU at Cincinnati — Fox
10:30 p.m.
Utah State at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network
San José State at San Diego State — FS1/Fox One
Washington at UCLA — NBC/Peacock
Pregame and Studio Shows
College GameDay live from the University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — ESPN/ESPNU/ESPN+/Pat McAfee X Account, 9 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH — Fox, 10 a.m.
ACC Huddle live from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA — ACC Network, 10 a.m.
BTN Tailgate live from the University of Oregon, Eugene, OR– Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.
SEC Nation live from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL — FS1, 11 a.m.
B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon
SEC Now — SEC Network, noon
Missouri vs. Oklahoma Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon
Big 12 Uncovered: Arizona Wildcats-Claws Out — TNT/HBO Max, noon
Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/HBO Max, 12:30 p.m.
College Football Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.
College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.
Notre Dame Football: College Countdown — NBC, 3 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 3:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.
CW Football Saturday Countdown — The CW, 4 p.m.
Big 12 College Football Postgame — TNT/HBO Max, 4:30 p.m.
BYU Sports Nation Game Day: BYU vs. Cincinnati — BYUtv, 6 p.m.
USC vs. Oregon College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.
College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.
Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
