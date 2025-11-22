The Duck cheers after a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

All Times Eastern

noon

Missouri at Oklahoma — ABC

Delaware at Wake Forest — ACC Network

Northwestern vs. Minnesota (at Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL) — Big Ten Network/Fox One

Tulsa at Army — CBS Sports Network

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech — ESPN

Louisville at SMU — ESPN2

Harvard at Yale — ESPNU

Kansas at Iowa State — FS1

Dartmouth at Brown — NESN/ESPN+

Fordham at Merrimack — NESNplus/ESPN+

Western Carolina at Virginia Military Institute — Nexstar/ESPN+

North Carolina Central at Morgan State — ESPN+

Albany at Monmouth — FloSports

Bryant at Stony Brook — FloSports

Samford at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus

12:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State — Fox/Fox One

12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+

12:45 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia — SEC Network

1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+

Richmond at William & Mary — MASN/FloSports

Princeton at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State — the grio

Baylor at Arizona — TNT/HBO Max

Hampton at URI — WLNE 6.5/FloSports

Bucknell at Colgate — ESPN+

Columbia at Cornell — ESPN+

Dayton at Davidson — ESPN+

Marist at Presbyterian — ESPN+

Morehead State at Drake — ESPN+

Murray State at Indiana State — ESPN+

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern — ESPN+

San Diego at Stetson — ESPN+

South Carolina State at Delaware State — ESPN+

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+

The Citadel at East Tennessee State — ESPN+

Washington State at James Madison — ESPN+

Campbell at Towson — FloSports

Maine at New Hampshire — FloSports

Sacred Heart at Villanova — FloSports

Valparaiso at Butler — FloSposrts

1:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Wofford — ESPN+

Western Illinois at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+

2 p.m.

Nevada at Wyoming — Altitude/Mountain West Network

South Dakota State at North Dakota — Midco Sports/ESPN+

Montana State at Montana — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports/ESPN+

Duquesne at Robert Morris — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Ryz Sports Network

Southern Utah at North Alabama — WAFF/ESPN+

North Carolina A&T at Elon — WMYV/FloSports

Ball State at Toledo — ESPN+

Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+

Missouri State at Kennesaw State — ESPN+

Portland State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+

Tennessee State at Charleston Southern — ESPN+

Youngstown State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+

2:30 p.m.

Marshall at Appalachian State — ESPN+

3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern — HBCU Go

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian — ESPN+

Liberty at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+

New Mexico State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+

Northern Arizona at Weber State — ESPN+

Sam Houston at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+

South Florida at UAB — ESPN+

UConn at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M — SWAC TV

3:30 p.m.

Florida Classic

HBCU, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman — ESPN+

Arkansas at Texas — ABC

Duke at North Carolina — ACC Network

USC at Oregon — CBS

Jacksonville State at Florida International — CBS Sports Network

Kentucky at Vanderbilt — ESPN

Michigan State at Iowa — FS1/Fox One

Syracuse at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock

St. Thomas at North Dakota State — WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+

Alcorn State at Jackson State — ESPN+

East Carolina at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+

Howard vs. Norfolk State (at Audi Field, Washington, D.C.) — ESPN+

Southern Mississippi at South Alabama — ESPN+

3:45 p.m.

Tulane at Temple — ESPNU

4 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland — Big Ten Network/Fox One

Kansas State at Utah — ESPN2

TCU at Houston — Fox/Fox One

Sacramento State at Cal-Davis — KQCA/ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown (at Fenway Park, Boston, MA) — NESN/ESPN+

Idaho State at Idaho — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Utah Tech — ESPN+

Georgia State at Troy — ESPN+

McNeese at Lamar — ESPN+

Oklahoma State at Central Florida — ESPN+

4:15 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina — SEC Network

4:30 p.m.

Furman at Clemson — The CW

5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas — ESPN+

Austin Peay at Tarleton — ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Cal Poly — ESPN+

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State — ESPN+

6 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+

7 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force — CBS Sports Network

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ESPN

Colorado State at Boise State — Fox/Fox One

Nebraska at Penn State — NBC/Peacock

7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida — ABC

Cal at Stanford — ACC Network

Illinois at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network/Fox One

North Texas at Rice — ESPNU

7:45 p.m.

Western Kentucky at LSU — SEC Network

8 p.m.

Arizona State at Colorado — ESPN2

BYU at Cincinnati — Fox

10:30 p.m.

Utah State at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network

San José State at San Diego State — FS1/Fox One

Washington at UCLA — NBC/Peacock

Pregame and Studio Shows

College GameDay live from the University of Oregon, Eugene, OR — ESPN/ESPNU/ESPN+/Pat McAfee X Account, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH — Fox, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from the University of Oregon, Eugene, OR– Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL — FS1, 11 a.m.

B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SEC Now — SEC Network, noon

Missouri vs. Oklahoma Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

Big 12 Uncovered: Arizona Wildcats-Claws Out — TNT/HBO Max, noon

Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/HBO Max, 12:30 p.m.

College Football Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame Football: College Countdown — NBC, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.

CW Football Saturday Countdown — The CW, 4 p.m.

Big 12 College Football Postgame — TNT/HBO Max, 4:30 p.m.

BYU Sports Nation Game Day: BYU vs. Cincinnati — BYUtv, 6 p.m.

USC vs. Oregon College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)