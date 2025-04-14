Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Fighting Irish will once again play a Peacock exclusive football game this upcoming season.

During Saturday’s Blue-Gold spring game, NBC revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play the Boise State Broncos exclusively on its Peacock streaming service. The game is scheduled for October 4 and will be Notre Dame’s fifth game of the season. A kick off time will be announced at a later date.

NBC and Notre Dame confirmed that the Boise State game on 10/4 will indeed be on Peacock as part of the Blue-Gold. H/T @ndbass_2001 pic.twitter.com/5Up801x094 — Matt Sarzyniak (@mattsarz) April 13, 2025

Peacock’s exclusive Notre Dame football game began back in 2021 for the Fighting Irish’s home opener against Toledo. NBC’s streaming service has aired one exclusive Notre Dame game in every season since. Last year, the team’s game against Louisville was selected.

Other than the upcoming Boise State game, all Notre Dame home games will air on NBC, as is typical. The network’s first Notre Dame game will air on September 13 when the Fighting Irish take on the Texas A&M Aggies in the third week of the college football season. The game will be Notre Dame’s first of the year in South Bend after an opener at Miami followed by a bye week.

Streaming exclusive games are becoming a normal part of life for sports fans. Peacock, for instance, aired an exclusive NFL playoff game two years ago and an exclusive Week 1 NFL game from Brazil last season. Given this is the fifth consecutive year that Notre Dame will play a Peacock exclusive, Saturday’s announcement should come as no surprise for Fighting Irish fans.