The new era of college football has also meant new rivalries. And that includes one between Notre Dame and Clemson, who will become even more familiar with each other over the course of the next decade-plus.

On Tuesday, the Fighting Irish and Tigers announced a 12-game home-and-home series with each other, which will see the two teams play on an annual basis from 2027-2038. While Notre Dame and Clemson were already scheduled to face each other in 2027 and 2028, it’s currently unclear whether the future games will count toward the Fighting Irish’s scheduling pact with the ACC, which requires them to play five games against the conference each season.

This issue seems to be an on-going discussion between Notre Dame and the ACC. Those at ND tell @YahooSports that they expect all games with Clemson to count as one of their mandatory five ACC games. They have time to determine this as the first unscheduled game isn’t until 2029. https://t.co/oD1SWYmdE5 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 6, 2025

In a statement, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua noted the role that such a series could play in bolstering the teams’ College Football Playoff resumes.

“We strive to consistently create a football schedule that positions us for success in the College Football Playoff, and that goal requires us to form historic partnerships like this one with Clemson,” Bevacqua said. “This rivalry has already produced some of the most memorable moments in recent college football history, and our fans deserve these matchups to continue to make those indelible memories.”

Added Clemson AD Graham Neff: “Even in just the last decade, matchups between Clemson and Notre Dame have produced incredibly memorable moments and games. We have immense excitement for the creation of this 12-year series between these two premier programs, as we know these will be must-see matchups for fans at Memorial Stadium and Notre Dame Stadium as well as television audiences nationwide.”

To that end, the 12-game series appears to be a boon for NBC and ESPN, who lay claim to Notre Dame and the ACC’s media rights, respectively. While plenty can and will change in college football in the next five years (let alone 12), both the Fighting Irish and Tigers appear to be well positioned to remain marquee programs moving forward.

As for Bevacqua’s point regarding the playoff, the postseason format seemingly makes a series like this more feasible than it previously would have been. Unlike during the BCS and four-team playoff days, a single loss no longer derails a team’s entire season (just ask Ohio State). And that will be especially true once the current 12-team playoff inevitability expands.

While Notre Dame’s situation as an independent is unique, it will be interesting to see if similar agreements follow whether they involve the Fighting Irish or not. And although nobody seems to have a firm grasp on where college football is heading, we at least now know we’ll be able to count on annual Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchups for the foreseeable future.