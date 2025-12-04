Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

As conference championship weekend approaches, the Big Ten not only lays claim to the country’s top two teams, but also the last two national champions.

But while he very well may be one of the most powerful figures in college sports by the nature of his title, you wouldn’t necessarily know it based on Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s recent run.

Petitti’s latest negative headline came in the form of U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner (R-Wash.) publicly accusing him of “trying to buy votes” with regard to the SCORE Act. A vote on the bill, which would codify the House settlement and create national standards for name, image and likeness practices in college sports, was delayed on Wednesday and is expected to be shelved for the next several weeks, according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

The reason for the delay? Baumgartner pointed to Petitti, referring to the Big Ten commissioner as a “jackass.”

“If the Commissioner of the Big 10 would spend LESS money trying to buy votes w DC lobbyists and make MORE of an effort to STOP being a bullying jackass, then Congress could get on with passing some reasonable legislation to fix college sports,” he wrote on X.

Whether you agree or not with Petitti (who supports the SCORE Act), it’s certainly notable to see a congressman publicly call him a “jackass,” even if it’s also worth noting that this particular politician happens to be a proud Washington State alum. But as Yahoo’s Dan Wolken noted, that’s just business as usual for the Big Ten commissioner who’s been “making everyone mad” lately, especially when it comes to the business side of college athletics.

After all, it was less than a month ago that Petitti’s attempt to secure a $2.4 billion private investment from a public pension plan manager was put on hold following significant opposition from Michigan and Southern California. Once again, whether you agree or disagree Petitti’s polarizing plan is somewhat beside the point. The important parts are that the fight got messy and the Big Ten commissioner — at least for now — found himself on the losing side.

The same could very well be said about the Big Ten’s push for a 24-team playoff, which has yet to gain any significant support (outside of perhaps Fox). While plenty can change between now and the Jan. 23, 2026 deadline to finalize a new format, it’s hard to imagine Petitti getting his way unless he can get the SEC — which supports a move to 16 teams — on board.

On the field, where Petitti has less control, has been more of mixed bag. Yes, Ohio State and Indiana are about to meet in the Big Ten Championship Game as the nation’s top two teams and Oregon is a lock for a playoff spot, but the rest of the league has endured a largely underwhelming 2025 campaign. And that’s resulted in a lackluster run of TV ratings this season, in which the SEC has routinely laid claim to the weekends’ most-watched games.

That’s also called into question the structure of the Big Ten’s current TV deal, which it’s worth noting was negotiated by Petitti’s predecessor, Kevin Warren. Still, the onus now falls on the league’s current commissioner to steer the ship, with the end of the current rights deal just four years away.

Again, a lot can change in the blink of an eye in college athletics and it’s not crazy to think that the Big Ten could ultimately get what it wants with the SCORE Act, a private investment and perhaps even a 24-team playoff. But for now, it’s been impossible not to take note of Petiitti’s recent run of bad PR, even if it’s possible — if not likely — that January will once again end with the Big Ten still atop the college football world.