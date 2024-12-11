Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

The University of North Carolina reportedly has a new head football coach.

And if you’re a consumer of NFL content, you’re likely familiar with him.

According to 247Sports’ Inside Carolina, North Carolina is finalizing a deal to hire Bill Belichick as its new head coach. Yes, the same Bill Belichick who has spent the past few months making weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show and the ManningCast, while also being employed in a multitude of roles elsewhere in the media.

You might also be aware that Belichick was previously the head coach of the New England Patriots, who he helped lead to six Super Bowl championships over the course of 24 seasons with the franchise. Factor in the time he previously spent as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants and the 72-year-old’s resume lays claim to eight Lombardi Trophies.

But following the departure of another current NFL media member who previously played quarterback for Belichick in New England, the Patriots faltered to the point that they fired their legendary head coach after amassing a 4-13 record during the 2023 season. Despite famously having little to say during his coaching career, Belichick proceeded to not just join the media ahead of the 2024 NFL season, but take several jobs in the industry.

In addition to his reoccurring roles on The Pat McAfee Show and the ManningCast, the three-time NFL Coach of the Year served as an analyst on The CW’s Inside The NFL and hosted shows for The 33rd Team, Underdog Fantasy, and the Let’s Go! podcast. All things considered, it appeared to be a thinly veiled PR makeover for the previously prickly personality (the paydays likely didn’t hurt either).

Belichick largely earned strong reviews as a member of the media, even if he was somewhat overexposed. In any event, it appears he’s putting down the podcasting to make his return to the sidelines in what marks just the latest twist in one of the most legendary — if not bizarre — careers in football history.

