As it turns out, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, might be welcome at the University of North Carolina after all.

On Friday’s episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, the show’s host reported that Hudson had been banned from the Tar Heels’ football facilities. Citing multiple school sources, Torre said that the decision came from members of the UNC administration in the aftermath of Belichick’s viral interview on CBS Sunday Morning and the ensuing fallout.

“Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision that was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that had hired Bill Belichick to be the highest paid public employee — not just coach in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year — and that decision was that Jordon Hudson, she is no longer allowed in the football building,” Torre said. “She is not allowed on the football field.” Quote: ‘Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.'”

Only that might not be the case.

In a statement provided to CBS Sports college football reporter Richard Johnson, North Carolina denied that Hudson is no longer permitted at the team’s facility. Although it emphasized that the 24-year-old former Bridgewater State cheerleader isn’t a university employee, the school stated “she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities” and “will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

North Carolina athletics has provided a statement to @CBSSportsCFB regarding Jordon Hudson: “While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related… — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_cfb) May 9, 2025

In a statement of his own, Torre said that he stands by his reporting.

“P.S. UNC can now choose to describe or change its position on Jordon Hudson’s involvement however it wishes, following the publication of our episode,” he wrote on X. “We requested comment and filed dozens of FOIA requests that were not satisfied. And we stand by the specific reporting in our episode, which came from the highest levels of the football program.”

P.S. UNC can now choose to describe or change its position on Jordon Hudson’s involvement however it wishes, following the publication of our episode. We requested comment and filed dozens of FOIA requests that were not satisfied. And we stand by the specific reporting in our… https://t.co/O9rZSPW5K3 — Pablo Torre 🕳️ (@PabloTorre) May 9, 2025

Regardless of whether or not Hudson is actually banned, the professional and personal nature of the couple’s relationship has generated no shortage of attention since the 6-time Super Bowl champion’s CBS interview, which his girlfriend interrupted to shut down a question over how they first met.

In the aftermath of the segment, TMZ reported that Hudson had interrupted the interview on multiple occasions, while The Athletic revealed that she was one of the primary reasons why HBO terminated a previously planned Hard Knocks project focused on the Tar Heels program. Belichick later released a statement through North Carolina defending Hudson’s actions during the interview, which prompted CBS to publicly deny his accusations that the interview was “selectively edited” and that the two sides has agreed to only focus on discussing his book. The interview even provided source material to the likes of John Mulaney’s Netflix show and Saturday Night Live in the days that followed.

As for her status in Chapel Hill, we’ll likely find out the truth soon enough. Considering that she has seemingly been omnipresent throughout her boyfriend’s first six months as North Carolina’s head coach, one would suspect that this summer’s preseason camp will provide instant clarity as to just how welcome at the Tar Heels facility she actually is.