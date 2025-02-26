Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; A view of the CFP Trophy before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Commissioners from college football’s FBS conferences are meeting this week, but it doesn’t seem like there’s anything new to report. At least not yet.

According to The Athletic college football writer Chris Vannini, Tuesday’s meeting that included commissioners from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, and Group of 5 conferences ended with “no decisions” being made about the College Football Playoff format for next season and beyond.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips told Vannini that “various models were discussed for all,” though it appears that nothing is close to being finalized. Vannini also reported that seeding changes, such as where to place conference champions, haven’t been ruled out, though it would require unanimous approval from all of the conferences.

Further, the SEC and Big Ten’s reported efforts to expand the CFP, and in turn secure themselves more automatic bids, was discussed but never formally proposed by either conference.

Under the format reportedly being discussed by the SEC and Big Ten, the CFP would expand to 14 or 16 teams, with both conferences receiving four automatic berths each, leaving either six or eight spots remaining for the ACC, Big 12, and Group of 5. The expansion would also have implications on conference championship weekend, which could turn into a CFP play-in weekend of sorts. Discussions are also ongoing about a scheduling partnership between the SEC and Big Ten that would see the two conferences compete more during the regular season.

So far, nothing formal is in the works. But that’s not to say change can’t happen, and quickly, as we’ve seen time and time again in college football.

