Commissioners from college football’s FBS conferences are meeting this week, but it doesn’t seem like there’s anything new to report. At least not yet.

According to The Athletic college football writer Chris Vannini, Tuesday’s meeting that included commissioners from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, and Group of 5 conferences ended with “no decisions” being made about the College Football Playoff format for next season and beyond.

CFP meeting has ended with no decisions on 2025 or 2026 and beyond. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips says various models were discussed for all, more convos coming. Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti left without speaking to reporters. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 25, 2025

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips told Vannini that “various models were discussed for all,” though it appears that nothing is close to being finalized. Vannini also reported that seeding changes, such as where to place conference champions, haven’t been ruled out, though it would require unanimous approval from all of the conferences.

Commissioners from the ACC, Big 12 and G5 haven’t ruled out a 2025 CFP seeding change, which would require unanimous approval. Such as removing conference championship byes. Said they’ve requested data from the CFP and will continue to discuss the idea. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 25, 2025

Further, the SEC and Big Ten’s reported efforts to expand the CFP, and in turn secure themselves more automatic bids, was discussed but never formally proposed by either conference.

CFP executive director Rich Clark said the idea of more CFP auto-bids was broadly discussed but not formally proposed by the Big Ten and SEC (for 2026 and beyond). Tony Petitti and Greg Sankey didn’t speak to reporters. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 25, 2025

Under the format reportedly being discussed by the SEC and Big Ten, the CFP would expand to 14 or 16 teams, with both conferences receiving four automatic berths each, leaving either six or eight spots remaining for the ACC, Big 12, and Group of 5. The expansion would also have implications on conference championship weekend, which could turn into a CFP play-in weekend of sorts. Discussions are also ongoing about a scheduling partnership between the SEC and Big Ten that would see the two conferences compete more during the regular season.

So far, nothing formal is in the works. But that’s not to say change can’t happen, and quickly, as we’ve seen time and time again in college football.