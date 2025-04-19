Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) exits the field after a Nov. 30, 2024 game in Nashville. (The Tennessean, via Imagn Images.)

The current college sports setup with name, image, and likeness payments and athletes sometimes transferring to bring in more NIL money has led to a lot of takes. That’s been especially true recently around former Tennessee Volunteers’ QB Nico Iamaleava. But Iamaleava himself took to Instagram Friday to dispute a claim from CBS college football personality Josh Pate that Iamaleava and others had threatened to hold out from last year’s College Football Playoff if he didn’t get more money.

Pate’s report here initially came on his College Football Show on YouTube Monday. Here’s that clip, via College Sports Only:

The key comments there from Pate (who, beyond his YouTube show, works for CBS Sports and CBS Sports HQ) are “This stuff was happening last December during the playoffs — with this kid included, but not just this kid. They were trying to get more money from Tennessee and other playoff teams before the playoffs. They were trying to leverage playoff participation.”

Iamaleava (who has been rumored to be heading to UCLA) disputed that claim Friday. He also went after additional claims that he tried to “sit out and throw” the playoff game. That took place on his Instagram Stories Friday, and On3’s Nick Schwartz wrote that up:

“D*mn I tried to sit out and throw the playoff game too?” Iamaleava wrote, along with three laughing emojis and a photo from that first-round game. “These boys just make me laugh man ain’t no way.” Iamaleava then posted another photo of himself talking with quarterback Navy Shuler prior to the game in Columbus. He joked the two were talking about “how ima throw this game rq” and again added two laughing emojis.

Of course, we don’t know exactly what the discussions between Iamaleava and Tennessee representatives ahead of that game were. But “They were trying to get more money” and “They were trying to leverage playoff participation” are strong accusations, with no supporting evidence yet presented (to say nothing of allegations of “throwing” a game, which could carry criminal liability). And it’s certainly notable to see Iamaleava, who had previously been publicly silent on his departure from the Volunteers, dispute these particular accusations on his social media platforms.