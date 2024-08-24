Photo by Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images

Everyone over the age of 30 remembers exactly where they were and what they were doing when the events of Sept. 11, 2001 unfolded.

For Nick Saban, that morning began as just another ordinary day with an early football practice. After the attacks on the World Trade Center, however … it was just another day with an early football practice for Saban.

The former college football coach, then at LSU, had an unexpected reaction to the 9/11 attacks. According to an excerpt obtained by The New York Post from the upcoming book, The Price: What It Takes to Win in College Football’s Era of Chaos, someone informed Saban when the first plane hit one of the WTC towers. Like many others that day, Saban assumed it was a tragic accident.

When a plane hit the second tower, and it became clear America had been attacked, Saban continued preparing his team for an upcoming game against Auburn.

According to the book, practice continued, and Saban never addressed the terror attacks with his players, who had “no idea what was happening across the country.”

“Boys, there are some screwed-up people in the world,” Saban reportedly said. “Now, what are we going to do when we’re in Cover Two against these routes?”

The book, authored by Armen Keteyian and John Talty, also included a quote from Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who years ago as a member of Saban’s staff at Alabama told players of his reaction to 9/11 and held it up as an example of complete focus and dedication to the game.

This story has surfaced before; the Post reported Saban once apologized for having his “head in the sand” that day.

Saban, 72, is relishing his new career as an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay, where he’s already earning praise for his work.

