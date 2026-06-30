Nick Saban on “College GameDay” on Dec. 21, 2024. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch, via Imagn Images.)

The Detroit Lions released cornerback Terrion Arnold after he was charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery relating to an alleged incident. However, his college coach, Nick Saban, is still standing beside him.

Arnold is alleged to have orchestrated a scheme where three men were kidnapped after he believed they stole more than $250,000 of his property from an Airbnb rental. Although Arnold was not at the kidnapping scene, it’s claimed he was the “primary conspirator” and that the events were live-streamed to him to witness. The charges were serious enough for the Lions to cut ties immediately with the 23-year-old former first-round draft pick.

However, the Alabama graduate still has his former coach in his corner. As Arnold was granted a $1 million bond on Monday, Saban wrote a letter to the court vouching for his former player’s character.

NFL cornerback Terrion Arnold was granted a $1 million bond Monday morning in Hillsborough County, Florida. During the hearing, the judge used several football analogies, saying the case is essentially still in the “first quarter.” He noted there are no digital communications… https://t.co/XfDICYfP8r pic.twitter.com/uHMvUL3lKI — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) June 29, 2026

The letter reads in full:

Dear Judge Sabella, My name is Nick Saban, and I have spent decades as a football coach working with young men from diverse and often difficult backgrounds. In that time, I have had the privilege of watching hundreds of athletes grow not just as a players, but as men. I write this letter because of the exceptional character I witnessed in Terrion Arnold over the more than six years I have known him. I first met Terrion when he joined my program in 2021. From the beginning, he stood out — not only because of his athletic ability, but because of who he was off the field. Based on my experience with Terrion, I’ve always believed he leads with genuine care for the people around him. Over the years, I have welcomed Terrion into my home and around my family. He has consistently treated my family and my staff with respect, humility and kindness. In all the time I have known him, he never once gave me cause to question his conduct, his integrity, or his respect for others. I don’t ever recall him being involved in any behavior that would be described as aggressive or irresponsible. Based on my experiences with Terrion, I remain committed to supporting him. While I’m not overly familiar with or educated on the charges he is facing, and understand the seriousness of his situation before the court, I would respectfully ask the Court to take into account my experience with Terrion, his character, history and the positive impact he had on our program.

This is not the first time Nick Saban has publicly vouched for one of his players who has faced serious legal issues. He said Henry Ruggs was a “first-class citizen” while at Alabama and that he never had an issue with the player during his time with the Crimson Tide. This happened after Ruggs killed a person in a fatal crash while driving under the influence. He was denied parole earlier this month, nearly five years after the incident. Saban also blamed the people around Ruggs, saying they should have shown leadership and taken his keys away.

If there’s one thing we know about Nick Saban, it’s that he is fiercely loyal to his former coaches and players, even when that might conflict with his current job as an ESPN analyst for College GameDay. Perhaps wisely, Saban did not comment on the merits of the case against him. And Arnold is innocent until proven guilty. However, the support letter once again shows how far he’s willing to go to stand by the players he coached throughout his career.