Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

There were few masters of motivation quite like Nick Saban when he coached Alabama to six national titles (plus one with LSU). However, even he seems to think Ohio State needs to cool its jets when it comes to its rivalry with Michigan.

During a Friday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show before the massive showdown between the Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns, Saban talked about how OSU’s loss to the Wolverines last season likely helped them eventually win the national championship. There have been some grumblings from Ohio State fans that that loss sullied their championship, but Saban sees them as sympatico.

“You’ve got to replace that hunger that’s created by not having success. Like, Ohio State getting beat by Michigan last year probably had as much to do with them winning a national championship as anything,” Saban said. “I call it relief syndrome.. You have to deal with success and you can’t rest on your laurels” ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lpeaJLexcz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 29, 2025 The College GameDay analyst was critical of Ohio State fans in December during the College Football Playoff, saying that they needed to “quit all this negative bulls***.” Saban took some flak for those comments (later saying Buckeyes fans needed to “get therapy”) but reiterated his stance on Friday.

“They needed (me to yell at them). They needed it,” said Saban. “They got this psychological disposition about Michigan that’s just killing them, killing them.”

Saban’s stance might make sense on paper, but attempting to bring rationality to the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is a fool’s errand. This is one of those instances where he’s thinking too much like a coach and not enough like a fan. Yes, it’s crazy to be torn up about that loss after winning a national title, but that’s also what makes the rivalry what it is.