Credit: The Oklahoman

After a blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks followed by an ugly loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last week, Oklahoma State made the decision to fire longtime head coach Mike Gundy after nearly two decades. The move came after a series of underachieving seasons under Gundy, and it sounds like legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a good idea of what went wrong.

Saban has been openly critical of the NCAA’s NIL rules both during his coaching career and after his retirement. In fact, it sounds like the current NIL environment in college football played a big role in Saban deciding to retire from coaching back in 2024. Saban seems to think that the same NIL challenges that seemingly drove him to retirement ultimately played a role in Gundy’s failure at Oklahoma State.

“Some people have a tougher time embracing the whole idea of paying players, especially some of us old timers you know, it was a little more difficult,” Saban said on College GameDay on Saturday morning. “And Mike Gundy has been a great coach for a long time. You know, coaching is teaching, teaching is the ability to inspire learning, and for those of us who kind of get that, and that’s been our self-gratification for so many years. Embracing paying the players has been a little bit harder, and I think that ultimately is what got them at Oklahoma State.”

Of course, Gundy himself lamented Oklahoma State’s NIL situation just a few weeks ago, as he made it pretty clear that he did not believe his team was working with the same budget as some of the powerhouses in college football.