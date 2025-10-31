Credit: Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Saban doesn’t think LSU or Florida are slam dunks for Lane Kiffin.

That’s his explanation, anyway.

The former Alabama coach, who won a national championship at LSU in 2003 and spent over a decade battling both programs in the SEC West, told On3’s Chris Low that the two blue-blood jobs everyone assumes Kiffin would take might not actually be better than what he has in Oxford.

“Jobs that weren’t great jobs before are now,” Saban said. “Lane is the first name up for Florida and the first name up for LSU, but I think you can have a long debate on whether either one of those jobs is actually better than the job he has now because he has some guys over there at Ole Miss that give him pretty much whatever he wants from a roster standpoint.”

What used to make a job elite — facilities, fan support, academic support, recruiting base — “Has been minimized to how much money do you have to spend on building a roster,” Saban said. “That is the most important thing by far.”

Ole Miss is 7-1 and ranked No. 7 in the country, positioned for the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. The Rebels are 46-14 since 2021, when NIL became legitimized, with three 10-win seasons and likely a fourth coming this year. Over that same span, LSU is 40-21 with two 10-win seasons and zero top-11 finishes. Florida is 28-30 with one winning season and zero top-25 finishes.

“Maybe you’ve got alumni who are passionate about football, but are they willing to invest what you have to invest now to win?” Saban said. “Because a lot of people don’t believe in this sh*t.”

That’s the uncomfortable question facing both programs. Ole Miss has proven it’ll invest. The Rebels pay Kiffin $9 million annually, making him the 10th-highest paid coach in college football — right in the same neighborhood where Brian Kelly was at LSU. The university extended him through 2029, and the money keeps flowing to build rosters through NIL and the transfer portal.

But the financial commitment is only part of why Kiffin might stay, being that he’s been in this position before. Auburn tried to hire him in 2022 before he ultimately stayed in Oxford for family reasons. His daughter, Landry, is a student at Ole Miss. His son Knox plays quarterback at Oxford High School. His ex-wife moved to Oxford. Those aren’t minor considerations for a coach who’s 49 and spent years as a nomad bouncing between Tennessee, USC, Alabama, FAU, and finally Ole Miss.

And despite those roots, the speculation hasn’t stopped. After Napier’s firing made him college football’s most coveted available coach, Kiffin addressed the rumors with his team, framing the speculation as “a compliment” to what they’ve built together. On Monday’s The Pat McAfee Show, he leaned into his reputation for coaching searches, joking about the attention while insisting he’s “never based a decision off of money and I never will.”

Whether that’s entirely true doesn’t matter as much as the larger shift Saban is describing. Traditional hierarchy in college football is collapsing, and Kiffin’s situation at Ole Miss is the clearest example of why.

LSU won National Championships in 2003, 2007, and 2019. Florida won in 1996, 2006, and 2008. Those programs have everything the old model said mattered: pedigree, tradition, recruiting bases that touch every major metro area in their states, and fan bases that pack 100,000-seat stadiums regardless of the opponent.

Compare that to Ole Miss. The Rebels haven’t won an SEC title since 1963 and have never played in the SEC Championship Game. The Grove is one of college football’s best tailgating experiences, but Vaught-Hemingway Stadium seats 64,000. Oxford is a college town two hours from Memphis and 90 minutes from nowhere. By every traditional measure, it’s not a destination job.

Except that Kiffin has turned it into something that resembles a destination. Since 2022, the “Portal King” has landed a top-four transfer portal class every year. Jaxson Dart transferred from USC. Quinshon Judkins came from Alabama. Tre Harris, Walter Nolen, and Juice Wells all followed elite players to a program that’s never won anything of consequence in the modern era.

That’s the infrastructure Saban is talking about. Ole Miss has deep-pocketed boosters who’ve proven they’ll spend whatever it takes to compete in the NIL era. The school extended Kiffin through 2029 and pays him $9 million annually — more than what Florida is currently paying Napier and right in the same tier as where LSU had Brian Kelly. Athletic director Keith Carter has publicly stated he wants to lock Kiffin down with a contract extension similar to what Indiana gave Curt Cignetti after one season of success.

LSU and Florida can offer history. They can offer bigger stages, more resources in some areas, and alumni networks that dwarf what Ole Miss has. But here’s the question Saban is forcing both programs to answer: Can they offer Kiffin more resources for the one thing that actually matters now?

Because tradition doesn’t sign five-star transfers, and potential doesn’t keep your best players from entering the portal. The facilities arms race that defined college football for two decades doesn’t mean much when every Power Four program has a $150 million football complex. What matters is whether the people writing the checks believe in spending seven figures annually to build rosters through NIL and the transfer portal.

Ole Miss has proven it will. Kiffin already has what he needs in Oxford. Whether LSU and Florida can offer him more isn’t a question about history or prestige anymore. It’s a question about whether their boosters are willing to spend like Ole Miss’s do.

And if Saban’s right, that’s not the slam dunk everyone assumes it is.