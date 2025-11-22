Credit: ESPN

Nick Saban has quickly cemented himself as “the voice of reason and expertise” on ESPN’s College GameDay. Whatever the issue of the day is that particular college football weekend, Saban is there to offer sober, steady advice.

The ying to Pat McAfee’s shirtless yang, Saban brings a wealth of knowledge not only about the game of football but also about the business of college football. However, the 74-year-old also left the coaching ranks in part because he no longer wanted to be a part of a system that he says is broken.

That means that when he talks on significant issues involving coaching carousels and player autonomy, his opinions can often be relatively predictable and, let’s just say, toothless (unless, perhaps, a Jimmy Sexton client needs a little PR love).

The college football story of the weekend is undoubtedly the situation brewing at Ole Miss. LSU and Florida are openly courting head coach Lane Kiffin. Meanwhile, Kiffin isn’t exactly quieting any rumors or reports about his desire to remain in Oxford. While the AD tried and failed to calm things with a Friday statement, we face the real possibility that Kiffin will lead the Rebels to the College Football Playoff and then leave before they attempt to win a national title, all because of the way the college football coaching carousel works.

While McAfee pleaded with Kiffin to stay at Ole Miss and keep building the program, Saban used the opportunity to rail against the whole dang system.

“This is not a Lane Kiffin conundrum. This is a college football conundrum that we need some leadership to step up and change the rules on how this gets done.” Nick Saban weighs in on Lane Kiffin potentially leaving Ole Miss ✍️ pic.twitter.com/oNAaBqNqHW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 22, 2025

“Everybody should be thinking about the players,” Saban said. “Players should be able to play for their coach for the entire season. Players shouldn’t be penalized if a coach leaves, because the committee has the opportunity, if a player or coach doesn’t participate, they can sink you in the rankings.”

Saban explained how specific timelines bind NFL coaches during a season, before they can even speak with another team, college football remains the Wild West.

“We should match the academic calendar with the football calendar,” said Saban, who thinks that aligning key dates would help stem the tide of coaches leaving during seasons.

“This is not a Lane Kiffin conundrum,” he concluded. “This is a college football conundrum, and we need some leadership to step up and change the rules.”

That’s true, but it’s also a line that Saban has been trotting out for years. In a sport ruled by money-hungry conference commissioners, boosters, and TV executives, the former Alabama coach presents a lovely alternative that just isn’t possible given the actual leadership.

Also, you know, Kiffin could just put his foot down? If he’s in such demand, why doesn’t he tell his suitors that he’ll come over as soon as Ole Miss’s season is over? And if they balk, it sounds like Ole Miss is willing to pay him through the roof. He’s not a leaf in the wind with no control over where he lands.