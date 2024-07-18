Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Nick Saban surprised some people earlier this week at SEC Media Days when he predicted Georgia and Texas would play in the SEC Championship game next season.

Many Alabama fans questioned how the longtime Crimson Tide coach could overlook his old team in that championship conversation. Saban stepped down as Alabama’s head coach following the 2023 season.

While some Alabama players might have been hurt by Saban’s prediction, offensive lineman Tyler Booker isn’t one of them. When asked Wednesday about Saban’s prediction, Booker offered an hilarious response.

“He always said, ‘Don’t let some guy who lives in his mom’s basement determine how you feel,'” Booker said. “So I’m not going to let a guy who plays golf all day determine how I feel.”

Tyler Booker on Nick Saban picking Georgia and Texas to go to the SEC Championship: @abc3340

(Courtesy:WVUA23) “He always said that’s some guy that lives in his mom’s basement determine how you feel. So I’m not going to let a guy who plays golf all day determine how I feel.” pic.twitter.com/l8lkb9owTo — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) July 17, 2024



Booker also shared more advice that Saban gave players.

“Well something Coach Saban taught us whenever we speak to the media is to not concern ourselves with external factors and he doesn’t work in the facility anymore, he works in the stadium so he’s considered an external factor,” he told reporters.

Alabama OL Tyler Booker asked about his thoughts on Nick Saban picking Georgia and Texas to be in the SEC championship: “Well something Coach Saban taught us whenever we speak to the media is to not concern ourselves with external factors and he doesn’t work in the facility… pic.twitter.com/fOw2ftWQAm — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) July 17, 2024



Sounds like Saban’s advice resonated with Booker.

While he caught some shade for that SEC Championship game prediction, Saban has been drawing rave reviews as he begins his second career as an ESPN College GameDay analyst. But there have been some adjustments for everyone, even Saban, as the longtime college coach assumes his new role. Saban got denied access Monday at SEC Media Days after forgetting his media credential.

And Georgia coach Kirby Smart compared talking with his former rival-turned-media-personality to chatting with Darth Vader.

[SEC Network]