Even in his new role as an ESPN analyst, there may not be a bigger name at SEC Media Days than Nick Saban.

But as the 72-year-old learned the hard way, there are different rules at the event for head coaches and members of the media — even if your resume includes seven national titles.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up from Dallas on Monday morning, Saban discussed the difference between attending SEC Media Days in his old role as Alabama’s head coach and his new one at the Worldwide Leader. In doing so, the two-time Walter Camp Coach of the Year revealed that he had initially been turned away from entering the event after leaving his credentials in his hotel room.

“It’s a little different. I’ve never worn a credential in my life and was always for 17 years able to get into SEC Media Day without a credential,” Saban told Mike Greenberg. “I had to go back to the room today and get my credential to get in. So that’s one of the biggest changes I see. It’s not like it used to be.”

Pressed by Greenberg, Saban revealed that his being denied from entering media days wasn’t captured on camera, which is unfortunate. One could only imagine what it might look like for Saban — Oatmeal Creme Pies in tow — to be turned away from the event that he used to be the star of because he figured he wouldn’t need a laminated index card on a lanyard to let people know who he is, unlike the rest of his newfound media brethren.

In many ways, this likely qualifies as Saban’s “welcome to the media” moment, the point where he realized he now has more in common with Paul Finebaum than he does with Brian Kelly. Just about every reporter I know has a story about forgetting his or her credential at an inopportune time, only to have to make the dreaded walk of shame back to the hotel room — or even further — to get that precious piece of identification.